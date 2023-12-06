GTA 6 trailer eclipses decade-old GTA 5 viewership record in just over a day

The GTA 6 reveal trailer just won’t stop setting records. In a little over a day, the highly anticipated first look has already soared ahead of GTA 5’s reveal trailer viewership accrued over the past 12 years.

GTA 6 is finally real and gamers around the globe are losing their minds. Although Rockstar had to scrap its reveal plans in light of some devastating early leaks, the impact of its sudden launch has sent shockwaves throughout the industry.

From quickly becoming the most-watched non-music video on YouTube, taking the record previously held by MrBeast, to growing Rockstar Games’ social presence like never before, it’s safe to say the reveal has been a smash hit across the board.

And its success is only continuing to mount. A little over 24 hours removed from the official upload of the trailer on YouTube, the GTA 6 reveal has already toppled the lifetime views on GTA 5’s reveal trailer.

On November 3, 2011, fans got their first look at GTA 5 on the Xbox 360 and PS3. In the 12 years since, that particular debut has gone on to amass just shy over 100 million views on YouTube.

On December 4, 2023, fans got their first look at GTA 6, currently targeting Xbox Series X | S and PS5. In just the following 37 hours, this subsequent debut has already muscled past the previous entry.

Clearing the 100 million view mark on YouTube in just over a day, it’s now the fastest-growing video on the platform outside of the music video realm.

And no doubt its total viewership will only continue to skyrocket in the coming days, especially now with Rockstar having uploaded the full trailer directly on X (formerly Twitter).

The first-glimpse gave us a taste of what to expect in Leonida, Rockstar’s fictional take on Florida, along with the first details on one of the new protagonists, Lucia.

Naturally, fans have been going over every single frame with a fine tooth comb to grab any other details hidden away by the devs. From returning vehicles to possible story implications, and plenty of Easter eggs to boot, be sure to brush up on our full GTA 6 coverage here.

