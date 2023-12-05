GTA 6 hype skyrockets Rockstar Games’ YouTube with massive growth

Rockstar Games has gained over a million YouTube subscribers in the hours leading up and following the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer reveal.

After years of hype and 10 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar Games has finally shared the first of many trailers for the next title in the series.

The GTA 6 trailer reveal didn’t go off as planned, with Rockstar having to release it early after someone uploaded it to Twitter/X in its entirety.

Article continues after ad

That didn’t ruin any of the hype, however, as Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel saw massive growth in subscribers with the trailer’s reveal.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar YouTube channel gains over a million YouTube subs

In the hours leading up to the trailer leak and official reveal, there were tens of thousands of eager fans waiting in the chat for the video premiere.

Mixed with the thousands more viewers looking to stay up to date with the game trailer reveal, led to insane growth on their YouTube channel.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to Social Blade, Rockstar Games’ YouTube grew roughly 1.76M subscribers between December 4 and December 5, 2023, at the time of writing.

That’s not the only bit of massive growth that Rockstar saw with the reveal either, with it gaining over 70 million views in less than 24 hours.

This broke MrBeast’s former record of around 54 million views in the same time frame, which is far from a small feat in itself.

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown when we’ll get the next bit of GTA 6 news from Rockstar, but it’s quite clear that fans are hungry for as much as possible.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other GTA 6 updates, keep it locked to Dexerto.