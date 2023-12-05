Eagle-eyed GTA 6 fans uncover returning & new vehicles from first trailer

GTA 6 fans have noticed some interesting details about vehicles coming in the long-awaited title, including a set of returning classics.

When Rockstar Games confirmed that the first GTA 6 trailer would finally drop in early December, the gaming world was left on tenterhooks because some of the key details about the game were finally going to be revealed.

The Grand Theft Auto devs’ reveal didn’t exactly go to plan, though. Leakers revealed part of the trailer just hours before the planned premiere, prompting them to show it off early. However, that didn’t kill any of the hype – at least for fans.

The trailer has set the internet alight, racking up YouTube records as fans search high and low for any clues Rockstar may have left behind. And, well, there are a few when it comes to cars.

GTA 6’s first cars revealed in initial trailer

As we know, vehicles play a huge role in Grand Theft Auto, and with GTA 6 looking to make full use of the new generation of tech, it’s only natural that they’re one of the first things fans look for.

In the first trailer, we already get a good look at a few of them. Lowrider cars look set to return after being consigned to a GTA Online update in GTA 5, and there are a host of modern, real-life-inspired super and muscle cars cruising around Downtown Vice City.

On top of that, there are a number of boats, including speedboats, luxury yachts, and even airboats.

The latter of those is for navigating around what will be the GTA 6 version of the real-life Everglades, which gets a fair bit of airtime in the first trailer.

Of course, as we get closer to GTA 6’s release year of 2025, Rockstar will start confirming the actual names of these vehicles.

That’ll be interesting to see, given some of the hilarious names they’ve had in the past.