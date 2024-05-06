GamingGTA

GTA 6 Jason and Lucia actors finally revealed according to insider

Michael Gwilliam
Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 coverRockstar Games

The actors behind GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia appear to have been finally been revealed after over a year of speculation.

GTA 6 fans have been frantically trying to discover the identities of the game’s main protagonists ever since in-development footage leaked back in September 2022.

From searching IMDB for possible clues to looking at who Rockstar staff are following on social media, fans have been persistent in their hunt for GTA 6 info before the title goes live.

Now, we may finally know the truth about Jason and Lucia’s actors according to a new report from YouTuber LegacyKillaHD.

The report states that a reliable source close to the YouTuber revealed to them that the previously-rumored Manni L. Perez would be playing Lucia, while Dylan Rourke would be Jason.

(Segment begins at 20:03)

Manni L Perez had been suspected of playing Lucia ever since fans noted her similarities with the character, such as sounding and looking like her. Perez’s stint as an actor includes appearing in episodes of Law & Order SVU, Jessica Jones and GTA Online.

Dylan Rourke, meanwhile, appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family. Neither actor is extremely well-known, which fits Rockstar’s history of bringing on unknown stars for their projects.

So far, Rourke has yet to respond to the report, but Perez has denied her involvement in GTA VI in the past simply saying “no” when asked if she was in the game.

Fans are still waiting for Rockstar to unveil more info about GTA 6 ever since the game was officially revealed with a record-breaking trailer in December 2023.

Related Topics

Gta 6

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
GTA 5 leak details gruesome alternate endings scrapped from game
GTA
GTA 5 fan-made Switch port runs just as badly as expected
Tristan Stringer
Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 walking through store
GTA
GTA 6’s main actor may have finally been found
Connor Bennett
gta 6 delay
GTA
GTA 6 fan theories shut down as iconic actor confirms he’s not Jason
Connor Bennett
Macbook Pro 15 Retina on table
Tech
Fake GTA 6 malware tricks Mac users into giving up passwords
Anurag Singh
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech