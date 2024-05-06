GTA 6 Jason and Lucia actors finally revealed according to insider

The actors behind GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia appear to have been finally been revealed after over a year of speculation.

GTA 6 fans have been frantically trying to discover the identities of the game’s main protagonists ever since in-development footage leaked back in September 2022.

From searching IMDB for possible clues to looking at who Rockstar staff are following on social media, fans have been persistent in their hunt for GTA 6 info before the title goes live.

Now, we may finally know the truth about Jason and Lucia’s actors according to a new report from YouTuber LegacyKillaHD.

The report states that a reliable source close to the YouTuber revealed to them that the previously-rumored Manni L. Perez would be playing Lucia, while Dylan Rourke would be Jason.

Manni L Perez had been suspected of playing Lucia ever since fans noted her similarities with the character, such as sounding and looking like her. Perez’s stint as an actor includes appearing in episodes of Law & Order SVU, Jessica Jones and GTA Online.

Dylan Rourke, meanwhile, appeared in Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family. Neither actor is extremely well-known, which fits Rockstar’s history of bringing on unknown stars for their projects.

So far, Rourke has yet to respond to the report, but Perez has denied her involvement in GTA VI in the past simply saying “no” when asked if she was in the game.

Fans are still waiting for Rockstar to unveil more info about GTA 6 ever since the game was officially revealed with a record-breaking trailer in December 2023.