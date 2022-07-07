GTA 6 release date plans revealed by reliable Rockstar insider

Michael Gwilliam . 15 hours ago

Rockstar Games’ release plans for GTA 6 have seemingly been revealed by a well-known insider with a good track record of accurate information.

GTA 6 is one of the most-anticipated games of all time with gamers across the world awaiting Rockstar to finally show off the game with a trailer or official announcement.

While the company has revealed work on GTA 6 is “well underway,” nothing else is officially known, such as its location, characters or time period, though there have been plenty of leaks relating to those topics.

Now, as fans continue to wait with bated breath on news from the gaming juggernaut, an established insider has revealed Rockstar’s plans to release GTA 6.

Rockstar Games Fans are eagerly awaiting GTA 6 news.

Insider leaks GTA 6 release date plans

Tez2, a credible insider whose information about GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption Remasters being shelved by Rockstar was backed up by Kotaku, recently spoke about GTA 6’s release.

In a post on GTAForums, Tez2 responded to a question about if GTA 6 was still years away and provided quite the update on the company’s plans.

“If nothing changed from last year, Rockstar is still aiming for a late 2023 – early 2024 release window,” he said. “But there’s always uncertainty when it comes to dates even when Rockstar officially announces them. So keep that in mind.”

GTAForums GTA 6 could be releasing as early as 2023.

Late 2023 could mean that GTA 6 will be planned to launch in November of next year, but don’t be surprised if it’s also announced as an April 2024 release. Of course, as Tez2 said, Rockstar could delay the game even once a release is finally official.

This news also comes after Rockstar employees were caught listing their work on GTA 6 on their LinkedIn profiles, hinting that some news about the game could finally be coming from the developer themselves.

We’ll have to wait and see if this information holds true as fans continue to anxiously await news on the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.