GTA 6 map leak reveals massive size of Vice City compared to Los Santos

GTA 6’s return to Vice City is looking like it could be the biggest open world of all time thanks to evidence that surfaced through leaked developmental footage.

The infamous GTA 6 leaks from 2022 confirmed numerous rumors about Rockstar’s long-awaited next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series including its location along and its female protagonist.

In addition to showing us incredible next-gen graphics, the leaks also gave players an idea of how big the upcoming open-world title will be based on Rage Engine Units in the footage.

As such, the GTA VI Vice City Mapping Project has shared a detailed look at just how big the world will be and it absolutely dwarfs what GTA 5 had to offer with Los Santos.

GTA 6’s Vice City map is completely massive

In a post on Reddit, user ‘tusstaster’ uploaded a photo of GTA 6’s alleged map side-by-side with Los Santos in order to showcase the true size difference between the two.

As you can see by the map, there’s a lot more land in GTA 6 and it looks it will take players ages to comb through every nook and cranny once they’re able to explore it.

Surprisingly, however, there seems to be even more of the map than the files indicated and it could stretch even further north than what we currently know.

“There are countless Cities/Towns such as York Town, Red Hill, etc found in the files. Most of these locations point towards north of Port Gelhorn, making the map expand even further north,” the user pointed out.

Leaked reports have claimed that GTA 6 will cut portions of the game and hold them for DLC in order to release the game sooner. This might mean that parts of the map will be added post-launch.

With rumors suggesting that Rockstar will finally officially unveil the game later this year, hopefully, we won’t have long to wait to find out for ourselves how the leaked map coordinates line up with the finished product.