GTA 6 leaker says announcement could be coming on GTA Online’s 10th anniversary

A GTA 6 announcement could be coming a lot sooner than you think, according to a reliable Rockstar Games insider and leaker.

Rockstar Games has kept quiet about GTA 6 since first revealing the game was in development and then promising it would set entertainment benchmarks when it’s finally out.

Despite a notorious leak giving players their first look at the title and confirming a return to Vice City was in the works, fans of the series are still holding out for the true reveal.

According to GTA 6 leaker Tez2, that announcement could be coming shortly as GTA Online prepares to celebrate its massive tenth anniversary.

Rockstar Games/Twitter/Casanova Fans are awaiting Rockstar to finally announce GTA 6.

GTA 6 reveal details teased by Rockstar insider

In a post on GTA Forums, Tez2 commented that Rockstar could be planning to update fans about GTA 6 later this summer.

“I feel like the next time we could receive some news or an update is around June or July. Likely the latter,” he said. “If Rockstar were to tease anything GTA6 related within GTA Online around September or October, it has to be included with the Summer update. And Rockstar is very aware of us dataminers.”

However, this is where GTA Online’s milestone anniversary could play a big factor. Tez2 thinks Rockstar might use the date to provide news on the next title.

The insider believes this could be done through an event or activity using ‘Treasure Hunt’ as an example for Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA Forums Tez2 predicts a GTA 6 announcement could be coming this summer.

Interestingly, the Rockstar devs are promising some big things coming to GTA Online this year, with a “bunch of ideas in the works” leading up to the end of 2023.

We’ll have to see what the company has in store, but sure enough, expect an official announcement to break the internet when it finally happens ahead of a rumored 2024 release.