Insider claims GTA 6 may cut “portions of the game” and hold it for future DLC

Rockstar could be cutting certain “portions” out of GTA 6 amid its ongoing development, saving the content for later DLC releases in order to get the sequel finished in a timely manner, new reports claim.

It’s been a full decade since the last GTA title hit store shelves. Since then, the industry has obviously changed a great deal as microtransaction models have become commonplace, in large part due to Rockstar’s unprecedented success with GTA Online.

As one of the best-selling games of all time, a product that still moves millions of units each quarter, Rockstar hasn’t been in a huge rush to release the next mainline entry in the series. While we know GTA 6 is in active development, and we’ve even seen a good amount of it through last year’s historic leaks, the game seemingly still has a ways to go.

Article continues after ad

With no clear release date in sight, we could be looking at another few years of development time. However, new claims from prominent GTA insider ‘Tez2’ has hinted 2024 is now the current focus, with devs potentially even “cutting portions of the game” in order to hit the release window.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 could be on track to release no later than 2024, according to Tez2, but it may come at a cost.

Various reports over the years have pointed toward differing release targets for GTA 6, however, Tez2’s most recent claims highlight “holiday 2024” as the current frontrunner. “Unfortunately, it could slip into early 2025 as well,” the insider then added.

One key factor potentially impacting Rockstar’s plans is the divisive ‘return to office’ policy many game developers have been coming under fire for of late. With the GTA creator supposedly falling in line, it could result in a ‘loss of work talent,” the insider warned. Thus, we could be seeing “more delays.”

Article continues after ad

Though Tez2 claimed “upper management” might not be a “position to delay” by multiple years. As a result, the alternative could be to trim down current plans, slim the launch offering of GTA 6, and simply package the cut content into DLC bundles down the line, they suggested.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Cutting more portions of the game to package into DLCs to release later on may be sustainable for management than delaying further,” Tez2 implied.

Whether or not this holds true, we’ll just have to wait and see. But rather than hold the game off any longer, there’s a chance we just see a slimmer GTA 6 at launch instead.

Article continues after ad

As always, it’s worth taking this insider information with a grain of salt for the time being. While Tez2 has a credible track record, details this far out could always change as development continues. We’ll be sure to update you here as any further tidbits come to light.