Viral GTA 6 map has fans convinced, but it’s not real

A GTA 6 concept map has gone quite viral across social media and fans are desperately hoping that Rockstar’s official map will look like it.

Apart from confirming that it is in the works, Rockstar Games have been pretty silent regarding GTA 6, playing their cards close to their chest despite a wave of leaks back in September.

Those massive leaks revealed that, yes, Grand Theft Auto fans will be heading back to Vice City in the next installment of the iconic franchise and that there will be two main characters – one male and one female – to go along with a whole host of new features.

Given the silence, players have, naturally, tried to pin down a few details about what they can expect in GTA 6, with some going all out and making their own maps based on the leaks. That has gotten others interested, but they should be careful.

GTA 6 concept map has fans excited but its not official at all

One map, which comes from Redditor avatarsd, has captured the attention on social media after a number of hopeful GTA 6 fans shared it around amid all the hype.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Their idea for Vice City would be double the size of GTA 5’s Los Santos map and mimic pretty much all of Florida – with nods to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and the Florida Keys also included.

The Redditor’s map does include some of the previously leaked activities and locations that have been mentioned by leakers, however, it is not official in any way. In fact, it was originally posted in August of 2021, so it’s almost two years old and doesn’t correlate to the leaks we saw in September.

It’s just the latest in a string of things being posted in relation to GTA 6 that have built the hype up further as some fans have believed it’s the real deal.

As it stands, we’re still waiting on an announcement for GTA 6, but there have been some claims – from reputable insiders – that it could come in the next few months and line up with GTA Online’s 10-year anniversary. Though, like everything else around Grand Theft Auto, we’re at the mercy of Rockstar.