GTA 6 fans excited as Rockstar looks for players to test “new games” - Dexerto

Some new Rockstar Games job listings have fans excited that the long-awaited GTA 6 could finally be announced soon after years of waiting for news.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been on the tip of everyone’s minds for years now, and with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X now available, it seems like the time is ripe for the next installment in Rockstar’s flagship series.

While Rockstar themselves have yet to announce the game, there have been some slight teasers seemingly made by the company themselves and plenty of leaks, though none have been confirmed as legitimate just yet.

Now, some new job listings have fans hoping that we can see some official news coming soon.

Advertisement

Job listings for game testers at Rockstar India, Lincoln, and North are leading some to think this could be connected to GTA 6.

People in the position are responsible for finding, reproducing and reporting bugs in detailed reports that include screenshots, videos and game logs. Additionally, candidates should have a “competent gaming ability” and “knowledge of current generation games consoles and PCs.”

Interestingly, only the Rockstar India position lists “knowledge and experience of Rockstar’s recent titles” in its job qualifications. It’s unclear why this is so, but there are some important factors to keep in mind.

The PS5 and Xbox Series port of GTA V still isn’t out yet, so it’s possible this position could be related to that game. Additionally, there is still the standalone version of GTA Online in the pipeline, so undoubtedly there will be testing needed for that.

Advertisement

Speaking of GTA V on new consoles, there is still limited information on it at this time – and depending on how far Rockstar pushes the “expanded and enhanced” element of the new title, it could be a huge new experience.

In any case, it’s unlikely we get any GTA 6 information until the port is finally released, but with it still slated for 2021, hopefully we get some news on the next game before the year is over.