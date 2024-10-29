GTA 6 hype reaches next level in India as fans find GTA Diwali crackers

GTA fans were amused after one user managed to stumble upon a box of GTA 6 Diwali firecrackers in India.

GTA 6 isn’t even out yet, but after years of being in development, the anticipation has gone really wild in the community. Some eager fans have taken quite the extreme approach by heading to the studio at night to take a peek at what the developers have been working on.

But there were also others who mapped the game’s upcoming location and, in a surprising case, ended up finding GTA 6 crackers as the hype for the next installment continues. The latter was found in India and shared by a user in a Reddit thread.

Article continues after ad

Titled “GTA VI Crackers in India – Diwali Special – The Hype is real”, the user shared an image of a GTA VI box consisting of pictures of the characters from the first trailer being edited with others in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

The back of the box showed 21 items, including what appeared to be different types of firecrackers. According to the user, they accidentally stumbled upon this crackers pack while going to purchase crackers yesterday.

“It was hilarious and surprising to see how GTA VI penetrated the remotest areas of Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. Now that Indians released the GTA VI before Rockstar did. The hype is real,” they wrote.

Article continues after ad

Seeing the appearance of this GTA 6 Diwali crackers box, many who jumped into the comments were left amused.

“It’s even using other work from GTA online and 5 lmao they know what they’re doing s*** I would buy one just for the laughs,” one user wrote.

Another one said: “I’m crying; what the f**** is this?” And, of course, a GTA 6 discussion isn’t complete without a comment poking fun at the whole game’s situation, mentioning: “We got GTA 6 crackers before GT6.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ever since the first official trailer was dropped in December 2023, fans have been dying to know more about the game. However, considering the scheduled release date, it looks like they’ll just have to be patient for now.