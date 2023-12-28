GTA 6’s story length may be a lot shorter than you are hoping for

While Red Dead Redemption 2’s story clocked in at well over 50 hours for most players, a leaker has suggested that GTA 6’s story will come in significantly shorter, based on their sources.

Although little is officially known about GTA 6‘s story, or the rest of the game for that matter, this particular insider does, so far, have a solid track record of accurate information regarding the upcoming Rockstar title.

YouTuber Legacy Killa HD was among the first to state that the game was being developed under the working name Project Americas, which has all but since been confirmed through source code leaks. He additionally stated a 2025 release date for GTA 6, which of course also came to fruition.

As the first trailer has brought even more attention to the game, Legacy Killa HD has been dropping other little nuggets of information, which he claims are from the same sources as his previous details.

GTA 6 story length shorter than RDR2?

While RDR2’s story typically consumed around 50-60 hours to play to completion, Legacy Killa HD suggests this will not be the case for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rather, the game will clock in at around 35-40 hours of playtime for the story, which would be more akin to the length of GTA 5.

Of course, this is likely based on just concentrating solely on the core missions and story beats, as opposed to all the mayhem that is customary to get up to in a GTA game.

It is also worth noting that this estimation of 35-40 hours came, according to Legacy Killa HD, from a source around a year ago. So, potentially, it is out-of-date information.

The actual completion length for GTA 6 will remain unclear until the game is launched and players start making their way through it.

But, given the expected scale of the map, and all the extra fun that will undoubtedly be offered on the side of the story, there’s no reason players won’t be able to spend 100s of hours in GTA 6.