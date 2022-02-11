GTA 6 leaker says Rockstar “looking at” adding GTA RP into new game

Rockstar Games is reportedly looking into adding roleplay elements into GTA 6 following the unprecedented success of GTA RP on Twitch.

GTA RP has become a huge phenomenon on Twitch with many of the platform’s top streamers roleplaying as their characters to the tune of thousands of viewers.

The modded versions of GTA Online have caused GTA 5 to skyrocket back into the top of Twitch’s most-popular game categories and it seems like Rockstar has been paying close attention.

With GTA 6 finally announced by Rockstar, a well-known insider is claiming that they’re seriously looking into incorporating RP into the next title.

Advertisement

(segment begins at 34:40 for mobile viewers)

GTA 6 will reportedly have GTA RP features

During a Crash Games stream discussing GTA 6 and other big games in development, Tom Henderson revealed some of what Rockstar has in the works for the next Grand Theft Auto.

Read More: Rockstar insider claims next GTA will be called GTA VICE

When asked about mod tools and GTA RP-like server tools for admins being available, Henderson explained that Rockstar is already focusing on it.

“They’re looking into it. I think that will be a strong driving factor just based on the technology side of things,” he said. “Like, the AI, for example, the AI’s going to be more sophisticated. That’s a fact. The AI is going to be much better in this game. More interactable.”

Advertisement

According to Henderson, advanced AI will lead to a lot of potential for roleplay and open up some new doors for gamers.

“The online stuff is where their minds are going to be at. Hopefully, it means we get a good story for the game. But I imagine stuff is being built from the ground up on GTA 6 rather than GTA Online becoming this massive thing that they may or may not have been expecting,” he added.

Henderson further suggested that Rockstar could be looking at GTA 6 being the “ultimate title” and have it alive for the next two decades.

Advertisement

As always, until Rockstar confirms anything themselves, take this information with a grain of salt, but given the success of GTA RP, seeing elements find their way into Grand Theft Auto 6 seems like a very likely possibility.