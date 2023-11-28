Saints Row: The Third Cheats – Every cheat code in Saints Row 3

Cheats are the perfect way to add an extra layer of excitement for Saints Row 3 players looking to spice up their gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the streets of Steelport, these cheats can transform your gameplay into an entirely new adventure.

Cheats in Saints Row: 3 are more than just shortcuts or aids; they’re a fundamental part of the game’s anarchic charm. From ridiculous superpowers to spawning the most outlandish vehicles, the game encourages you to embrace the madness.

The right combination of cheats can turn an ordinary session into a memorable gaming escapade filled with explosive action and hilarious moments.

With these Saints Row 3 cheats, the rules of the game are yours to bend. Want to explore the city without the hassle of law enforcement on your tail? Or perhaps you fancy cruising the streets in a tank? The power is at your fingertips. Let’s dive into the extensive list of cheats available in Saints Row: 3.

All Saints Row 3 Cheats

Ability and Item Cheats

Gain Money: cheese – Get $100,000

cheese – Get $100,000 All Weapons: letsrock – Get all weapons

letsrock – Get all weapons Gang Notoriety +1: lolz

lolz Remove Gang Notoriety: oops

oops Police Notoriety +1: pissoffpigs

pissoffpigs Remove Police Notoriety: goodygoody

goodygoody Gain Respect: whatitmeanstome

whatitmeanstome One-Hit Kills: goldengun

goldengun Infinite Sprint: runfast

runfast Fix Car: repaircar

repaircar Invulnerable Vehicle: vroom

vroom Vehicle Crushes Others: isquishyou

World Cheats

Bloody Mess: notrated – Everyone killed explodes into a bloody mess

notrated – Everyone killed explodes into a bloody mess Dead Bodies Float: fryhole

fryhole Zombie Pedestrians: brains

brains Drunk Pedestrians: dui

dui Mascot Pedestrians: mascot

mascot ‘Pimp and Ho’ Pedestrians: hohoho

hohoho Sunny Weather: clearskies

clearskies Cloudy Weather: overcast

overcast Rainy Weather: lightrain

lightrain Heavy Rainy Weather: heavyrain

Weapon Spawn Cheats

45 Shepherd: givesheperd

givesheperd Apocafists: giveapoca

giveapoca AR 55: givear55

givear55 AS3 Ultimax: giveultimax

giveultimax Baseball Bat: givebaseball

givebaseball Chainsaw: givechainsaw

givechainsaw Cyber Buster: givecyber

givecyber Cyber Blaster: givecybersmg

givecybersmg D4TH Blossom: giveblossom

giveblossom Electric Grenade: giveelectric

giveelectric Flamethrower: giveflamethrower

giveflamethrower Flash Bang: giveflashbang

giveflashbang GL G20 Grenade Launcher: givelauncher

givelauncher Grave Digger: givedigger

givedigger Grenade: givegrenade

givegrenade K-8 Krukov: givekrukov

givekrukov KA-1 Kobra: givekobra

givekobra McManus 2015: givesniper

givesniper Minigun: giveminigun

giveminigun Molotov: givemolotov

givemolotov Nocturne: givesword

givesword RC Possessor: givercgun

givercgun Reaper Drone: givedrone

givedrone RPG: giverpg

giverpg S3X Hammer: givehammer

givehammer SA-3 Airstrike: giveairstrike

giveairstrike Satchel Charge: givesatchel

givesatchel Shock Hammer: giverocket

giverocket Sonic Boom: givesonic

givesonic Stun Gun: givestungun

givestungun TEK Z-10: givetek

givetek The Perpetrator: givedildo

givedildo Viper Laser Rifle: giveslm8

Vehicle Spawn Cheats

Ambulance: giveambulance

giveambulance Anchor: giveanchor

giveanchor Attrazione: giveattrazione

giveattrazione Bootlegger: givebootlegger

givebootlegger Challenger: givechallenger

givechallenger Commander: givecommander

givecommander Condor: givecondor

givecondor Eagle: giveeagle

giveeagle Estrada: giveestrada

giveestrada F69 Vtol: givevtol

givevtol Gatmobile: givegatmobile

givegatmobile Kaneda: givekaneda

givekaneda Kenshin: givekenshin

givekenshin Knoxville: giveknoxville

giveknoxville Krukov: givekrukov

givekrukov Miami: givemiami

givemiami Municipal: givemunicipal

givemunicipal Nforcer: givenforcer

givenforcer Peacemaker: givepeacemaker

givepeacemaker Phoenix: givephoenix

givephoenix Quasar: givequasar

givequasar Reaper: givereaper

givereaper Sandstorm: givesandstorm

givesandstorm Shark: giveshark

giveshark Specter: givespecter

givespecter Squasar: givesquasar

givesquasar Status Quo: givestatusquo

givestatusquo Taxi: givetaxi

givetaxi Titan: givetitan

givetitan Toad: givetoad

givetoad Tornado: givetornado

givetornado Vortex: givevortex

givevortex VTOL: givevtol

givevtol Vulture: givevulture

givevulture Widowmaker: givewidowmaker

givewidowmaker Woodpecker: givewoodpecker

There you have it, a list of all the cheats in Saints Row: The Third. You can also have a look at more gaming content from Dexerto.