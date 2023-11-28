Saints Row: The Third Cheats – Every cheat code in Saints Row 3
Cheats are the perfect way to add an extra layer of excitement for Saints Row 3 players looking to spice up their gaming experience. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the streets of Steelport, these cheats can transform your gameplay into an entirely new adventure.
Cheats in Saints Row: 3 are more than just shortcuts or aids; they’re a fundamental part of the game’s anarchic charm. From ridiculous superpowers to spawning the most outlandish vehicles, the game encourages you to embrace the madness.
The right combination of cheats can turn an ordinary session into a memorable gaming escapade filled with explosive action and hilarious moments.
With these Saints Row 3 cheats, the rules of the game are yours to bend. Want to explore the city without the hassle of law enforcement on your tail? Or perhaps you fancy cruising the streets in a tank? The power is at your fingertips. Let’s dive into the extensive list of cheats available in Saints Row: 3.
All Saints Row 3 Cheats
Ability and Item Cheats
- Gain Money: cheese – Get $100,000
- All Weapons: letsrock – Get all weapons
- Gang Notoriety +1: lolz
- Remove Gang Notoriety: oops
- Police Notoriety +1: pissoffpigs
- Remove Police Notoriety: goodygoody
- Gain Respect: whatitmeanstome
- One-Hit Kills: goldengun
- Infinite Sprint: runfast
- Fix Car: repaircar
- Invulnerable Vehicle: vroom
- Vehicle Crushes Others: isquishyou
World Cheats
- Bloody Mess: notrated – Everyone killed explodes into a bloody mess
- Dead Bodies Float: fryhole
- Zombie Pedestrians: brains
- Drunk Pedestrians: dui
- Mascot Pedestrians: mascot
- ‘Pimp and Ho’ Pedestrians: hohoho
- Sunny Weather: clearskies
- Cloudy Weather: overcast
- Rainy Weather: lightrain
- Heavy Rainy Weather: heavyrain
Weapon Spawn Cheats
- 45 Shepherd: givesheperd
- Apocafists: giveapoca
- AR 55: givear55
- AS3 Ultimax: giveultimax
- Baseball Bat: givebaseball
- Chainsaw: givechainsaw
- Cyber Buster: givecyber
- Cyber Blaster: givecybersmg
- D4TH Blossom: giveblossom
- Electric Grenade: giveelectric
- Flamethrower: giveflamethrower
- Flash Bang: giveflashbang
- GL G20 Grenade Launcher: givelauncher
- Grave Digger: givedigger
- Grenade: givegrenade
- K-8 Krukov: givekrukov
- KA-1 Kobra: givekobra
- McManus 2015: givesniper
- Minigun: giveminigun
- Molotov: givemolotov
- Nocturne: givesword
- RC Possessor: givercgun
- Reaper Drone: givedrone
- RPG: giverpg
- S3X Hammer: givehammer
- SA-3 Airstrike: giveairstrike
- Satchel Charge: givesatchel
- Shock Hammer: giverocket
- Sonic Boom: givesonic
- Stun Gun: givestungun
- TEK Z-10: givetek
- The Perpetrator: givedildo
- Viper Laser Rifle: giveslm8
Vehicle Spawn Cheats
- Ambulance: giveambulance
- Anchor: giveanchor
- Attrazione: giveattrazione
- Bootlegger: givebootlegger
- Challenger: givechallenger
- Commander: givecommander
- Condor: givecondor
- Eagle: giveeagle
- Estrada: giveestrada
- F69 Vtol: givevtol
- Gatmobile: givegatmobile
- Kaneda: givekaneda
- Kenshin: givekenshin
- Knoxville: giveknoxville
- Krukov: givekrukov
- Miami: givemiami
- Municipal: givemunicipal
- Nforcer: givenforcer
- Peacemaker: givepeacemaker
- Phoenix: givephoenix
- Quasar: givequasar
- Reaper: givereaper
- Sandstorm: givesandstorm
- Shark: giveshark
- Specter: givespecter
- Squasar: givesquasar
- Status Quo: givestatusquo
- Taxi: givetaxi
- Titan: givetitan
- Toad: givetoad
- Tornado: givetornado
- Vortex: givevortex
- VTOL: givevtol
- Vulture: givevulture
- Widowmaker: givewidowmaker
- Woodpecker: givewoodpecker
There you have it, a list of all the cheats in Saints Row: The Third.