CoD leakers say Modern Warfare 2 will have mode similar to Escape From Tarkov

A couple of Call of Duty leakers, both new and old, have revealed new information about a new mode coming in 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 that will supposedly be a lot like Escape from Tarkov.

Call of Duty Vanguard has only just been released and, given the game’s issues at launch, it’s no surprise that players have turned their attention to the next installment already.

If it’s anything like what we’ve heard so far, it could be incredible, as rumors so far have suggested the game could be the most realistic and graphic CoD yet.

As always, take these leaks with a grain of salt and a pinch of pepper, but there’s always a chance they’re accurate.

Advertisement

The mode currently in development by Infinity Ward for #ModernWarfareII is apparently more like Escape From Tarkov than Hazard Zone from what I've been told. It's grittier and built from the ground up with this particular mode in mind. "It's not an afterthought" – Current Dev. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 8, 2021

CoD meets Escape From Tarkov

According to well-known insider and established leaker Tom Henderson, the secret mode in development by Infinity Ward for the rumored Modern Warfare 2 is “more like Escape From Tarkov than Hazard Zone.”

He added that it’s grittier and, supposedly, built from the ground up with this mode in mind with a developer specifically stating “it’s not an afterthought.”

Fellow leaker RalphsValve added more information, but just like Henderson, emphasized the similarities with Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov.

‘—‘; Resemblant of Battlefield 2042’s slated ‘Hazard Zone’ mode, though more similar in scope to action RPG/Sim, ‘Escape from Tarkov’ — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 8, 2021

“With the replacement of Special Ops, and the introduction into Modern Warfare II’s 3rd mode, Infinity Ward plans to shed away their standard rudimentary third ‘Spec Ops’ mode for a more fleshed out, cross-disciplinary component of their realistic survival shooter,” he said.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he compared it to Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone mode but with more of an action RPG flair such as with Escape from Tarkov.

“The objective of the mode is to accumulate loot within several separate maps, before successfully extracting; Plundering through abandoned homes, buildings, vehicles, crates and corpses,” he added, noting how the map infrastructure will greatly vary.

The objective of the mode is to accumulate loot within several separate maps, before successfully extracting; Plundering through abandoned homes, buildings, vehicles, crates and corpses. Each maps’ architecture varies between large landmass and vast districts to claustrophobic — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 8, 2021

Furthermore, there will be many extraction points throughout the maps that will allow players to withdraw with their loot. However, there is an element of risk-reward, as combat will get you more items, but if you die, you’ll likely lose everything you entered with.

Advertisement

Windfall map leaked and playercount leak

According to Ralph, the gameplay is described as, “A mode where players are able to gamble away their items for the chance of securing a large sum of cash and loot. Once secured, you’ll have to extract, though extraction loads are considerably longer, and AI are tougher.”

Further Info ⁃ 20 – 35 player count

⁃ Likely to launch in BETA

⁃ Solo on launch – Duos, Trios and Quads to release subsequently

⁃ Mode to exist independently, rivalling the Multiplayer player base — Ralph (@RalphsValve) November 8, 2021

Additionally, it will have between 20-35 players of varying team sizes duking it out. Luckily, if this holds true, players should be able to give it a go when the mode launches in beta.

Hopefully, these leaks end up being accurate and CoD players can have yet another fun game mode to look forward to in 2022.