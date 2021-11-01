Red Dead Redemption Remastered rumored to be in development

Rockstar could be working on a remaster of the first Red Dead Redemption game, if a recent leak is accurate.

Some of the biggest Rockstar news in late 2021 has been the confirmation of the Grand Theft Auto Remastered trilogy. But there could be another title in line for a revisit: Red Dead Redemption.

Before RDR2 came out in 2018, the previous game in the series 2010’s Red Dead Redemption received just as much acclaim when it released. Now, if a recent leak is accurate, Rockstar could be working on a remastered edition for it as well.

Red Dead Redemption Remastered rumors

The leak that Red Dead Redemption Remastered is under development comes from Chris Liberty of Rockstar Mag, the same person who reported GTA 6 is currently in “development hell.”

In a Q&A with fans on October 24, Chris got a question regarding a possible remaster of the first Red Dead Redemption game, and said it could be a lot like the upcoming GTA Trilogy.

That means it there wouldn’t just be a basic increase to screen resolution, either. Instead it would be a full graphical remaster with all new features as well.

While this sounds awesome for Red Dead fans, Chris added he doesn’t think it will be coming out anytime soon, however.

Clip starts at 3:00 for mobile viewers.

We could see Red Dead Redemption Remastered arrive on PC, as well as Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5. The leak didn’t specify exactly what platforms it could arrive on, but we can assume it’ll be the same as the GTA Remastered Trilogy.

Again, since this is a leak none of this info can be confirmed until Rockstar says something themselves. Based on what Chris had to say we might not see any news for awhile, depending on how early in development the game is.

The way it looks, we should have plenty of time to replay the original and even get another run through Red Dead Redemption 2 before this rumored Remaster of the first game eventually sees daylight.