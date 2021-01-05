 Best GTA 5 mods: Cyberpunk map, better graphics, zombies, more - Dexerto
GTA

Best GTA 5 mods: Cyberpunk map, better graphics, zombies, more

Published: 5/Jan/2021 13:02

by James Busby
Best GTA 5 mods
Rockstar Games

GTA 5

GTA 5 is still going strong and Rockstar has continually added new updates that keep the title feeling fresh. However, some of the game’s best additions have been made by the players themselves. 

Despite releasing in 2013, it’s still one of the most popular games and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. After all, GTA 5’s combination of vast cityscapes, luxury cars, deadly weapons, colorful characters, and continuous updates make it incredibly hard to put down.

In fact, the recent Cayo Perico Heist has brought even more players back to the crime-infested streets of Los Santos. 

While Rockstar’s official updates offer plenty of new content to sink our teeth into, there are a number of fan-made mods that also worthy of your time. Whether you’re looking to shake up the way GTA 5 plays, or just wanting to keep things fresh until GTA 6 is released, you’ll want to check out these seven best mods. 

Vice Cry: Remastered

GTA V Vice City mod
Rockstar / lunchxbles
Vice City has never looked so good.

Download

GTA fans have wanted a Vice City to remaster for a while now, but with no official word from Rockstar, many players have simply chosen to bring Vice City to GTA 5. Not only does it faithfully recreate the palm tree-lined streets of Vice City, it also adds completely new features to the iconic Miami based map. 

Whether you’re tearing through Downtown with classic 80s tunes blaring through your car speaker or soaking up the rays on Ocean Beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy here. 

NaturalVision

GTA V NaturalVision mod
Rockstar / Razed
This mod makes GTA 5’s environments look incredibly realistic.

Download

This stunningly beautiful mod uses hundreds of photos and video footage to convert GTA 5 into an incredibly realistic portrayal of Southern California. According to the mod’s official page, it took more than a year to develop and had multiple developers all working on it. As a result, GTA 5 has never looked so breathtaking.  

Significant changes have been made to the game’s weather system, lighting, textures, ambient colors, and weapons. While GTA 5 was never an ugly game, the 2013 title is now showing its age. Fortunately, NaturalVision helps keeps the world of Los Santos looking fresh with each update. 

Open All Interiors

Open All Interior mod
Rockstar / NewTheft
Take your exploration to new heights.

Download

While the GTA series has always enabled players to enter various houses and establishments, many of the game’s buildings can’t actually be accessed. This mod opens up pretty much every interior in the game files, while also including previously cut content. 

Whether you’re looking to hide from the cops or just wanting to have a nosey inside the various NPC owned buildings, this mod will enable you to do just that. 

You don’t even need to actively search for each available interior as all of them are marked on the map, enabling you to easily locate them whenever you want. Simply hit F7 to toggle them on or off and get exploring. 

GrandCyberPunk

Cyberpunk GTA V mod
Rockstar / OlegTemple
Converting GTA 5 into a Cyberpunk metropolis has never been so easy.

Download

For many, Cyberpunk 2077 was a major disappointment. Not only did CD Projekt’s latest open-world title fail to live up to the hype, but it also features numerous bugs and incredibly unrealistic clumsy AI. Fortunately, Cyberpunk fans can scratch their sci-fi itch by downloading the GrandCyberPunk mod. 

This fan-made project has painstakingly overhauled Downtown, Legion Square, Textile City, Mission Row, and Little Seoul. Each area is oozing with floods of neon lights and futuristic buildings, making it one of the most ambitious mods on the list. When you combine this map overhaul with Cyberpunk 2077’s iconic Quadra V-Tech car and cybernetic-inspired outfits, you’ll have an experience that is similar to that of Night City. 

Map Editor

GTA V Map Editor
Rockstar / Guadmaz
Why not create your own  maps?

Download

Have you ever wanted to create your own custom maps or adjust the look of Los Santos completely? If you have, then GTA 5’s map editor will enable you to do just that. When this mod is activated, you’ll be able to navigate around the map in freecam. As the name suggests, Map Editor enables you to spawn objects, adjust building positions, change colors,  delete, and copy items to your heart’s delight. 

The Map Editor mod enables you to save and load numerous map creations, so don’t be afraid to let your imagination run wild. If you wish to revert back to the original game or simply want to delete your custom map, then simply use the New Map function to wipe the canvas clean. 

Simple Zombies

Simple Zombies GTA V mod
Rockstar / sollaholla
This mod is certainly not for the faint of heart.

Download

Simple Zombies completely changes the way GTA 5 plays, turning the action-adventure game into a grueling survival simulator. If you’re a fan of games like DayZ and Rust, then you’ll be familiar with the mechanics present in this mod. Blaine County and Los Santos have been hit by hordes of flesh-eating zombies, so you’ll need your wits about you if wish to avoid a grizzly death. 

You’ll need to search for food and supplies, while also fighting off fellow survivors and the nightmarish undead. Fortunately, NPCs can also be recruited and bases can be built. It’s here where you can manage your loot, build barricades, and give allied characters commands. This mod may be one of the older additions on this list, but it is still a good one for those that want a challenge. 

GTA 5 – The Spider-Man mod

Spider-Man GTA V mod
Rockstar / JulioNIB
Cause more mayhem with GTA’s not so friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Download

Given the sheer amount of crime that constantly takes place within GTA 5, it was only a matter of time before the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man showed his face. Web swinging through the streets of Downtown Los Santos and tying up enemy thugs is as fun as it is satisfying. This mod gives you enhanced movement speed, unique melee combos, and the ability to stick vehicles and people to nearby walls. 

Vehicles can even be swung around and launched into nearby objects, enabling you to take down nearby helicopters. GTA 5’s Spider-Man mod may not be for everyone, but it certainly adds a unique way to experience the game. 

So, there you have it – 7 of the best GTA 5 mods you can download and play right now. Be sure to follow @GTA_INTEL for all the latest news and updates. 

