 GTA Online's Casino valet guy goes rogue in hilarious rampage - Dexerto
Logo
GTA

GTA Online’s Casino valet guy goes rogue in hilarious rampage

Published: 4/Jan/2021 10:56

by James Busby
Diamond Casino
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

GTA Online’s latest update has brought the Cayo Perico heist to the game and players have been busy soaking up all the new content. However, one NPC could certainly do with a sunny break it seems. 

GTA Online’s world isn’t just filled with real-world players, it is also home to thousands of non-playable characters. These NPCs range from normal civilians, mission-specific characters, police officers, gang members, and hardworking shopworkers. Unfortunately, the average life expectancy for the game’s NPCs is on the low side, particularly when they happen to get in the way of our latest money-making schemes. 

Not only do Heist missions allow you to team up with your friends, but they also offer some pretty lucrative ways to earn money. However, it seems one computer-controlled character has finally had enough of being killed over and over again. You may want to be a little more careful around this valet driver. 

Whether you’re saving up for that next supercar or that shiny new weapon, Heists are always a great way to increase your in-game profits. The Diamond Casino & Resort is one of the more lavish places you can raid as part of the game’s adrenaline-fueled heist missions. It has its own dedicated staff and security on-site, making it a pretty hectic affair if you happen to get caught. 

However, one GTA Online player quickly found themselves at the mercy of the casino’s valet driver after the engaged NPC had seemingly snapped. After flipping the valet driver off the NPC opened the door and proceeded to chuck Ecahill453 out of their own vehicle. 

The valet driver angrily drove the bus away as the confused player lay on the sidewalk, leaving them to reflect upon what had just happened. It certainly not every day you see such a calm character snap, which makes this encounter even more hilarious.  

After watching this comedic ordeal, we’ll certainly be a lot warier around this specific NPC in future GTA Online Casino visits. 

Call of Duty

How to get Thor’s Hammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Published: 4/Jan/2021 10:23

by Connor Bennett
Sledgehammer in Black Ops COld War zombies
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

There are plenty of unique weapons in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, but the best of the bunch might just be the Thor-inspired version of the Sledgehammer. Here’s how you can get it.

With the release of Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch have given their iconic Zombies mode a bit of a facelift – adding in the ability to use killstreaks, integration with multiplayer classes, as well as all-new ways to upgrade weapons.

Some of the classic elements like Pack-A-Punch and Perks are still there, and the formula is still the same – survive as many rounds as possible against the undead horde. 

As ever, there are plenty of secrets and references to things outside the Call of Duty universe, including the ability to turn the recently released Sledgehammer into a Thor-inspired weapon, complete with lightning strikes. 

Sledgehammer in Call of Duty
Treyarch
The Sledgehammer packs a punch in Zombies.

As Call of Duty YouTuber TheGamingRevolution shows, when the Sledgehammer is fully upgraded through the Pack-A-Punch its name becomes Zjolnir – a not so subtle nod to Thor’s Mjolnir. 

The Sledgehammer doesn’t magically change to take the shape of Thor’s iconic sidekick, no, it’ll stay in its normal shape but with a funky new skin.

However, to go that one step further, by equipping the Dead Wire ammo mod, you’ll deal electrical damage – making it look like you’re calling upon the thunder, just as Thor does when he’s battling his foes.

How to unlock Thor’s hammer Zjolnir in Zombies

  1. Equip the Sledgehammer in Zombies
  2. Upgrade the Sledgehammer to level 3 damage with the Pack-A-Punch machine
  3. Add the Dead Wire ammo mod through the Pack-A-Punch mods section
  4. Enjoy!

As fun as the weapon is, not everybody that plays Zombies is the biggest fan of melee weapons. After all, they require you to get up close and personal with the horde, leaving you exposed to damage.

Though, if you want to shake up your games, try a melee-only run, and have the Sledgehammer unlocked, then why not call upon the god of thunder to help you out?