Logo
GTA

How to free roam Cayo Perico in GTA Online with other players

Published: 4/Jan/2021 14:29

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online characters on Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online players have got a way to free-roam around Cayo Perico with their friends, and alls you need to do is own a business or Motorcycle Club. 

With the release of the Cayo Perico Heist on December 14, many GTA Online players got excited about the prospect of having a new island to mess around on, and maybe even move to.

Sadly, that’s not been the case. The tropical, private island is solely used as a target for the heist, and while you can explore it just a little bit, again, that’s just a part of the heist prep work. There are no homes to buy, or frightened NPCs to terrorize with a gun. Instead, it’s an army of grunts waiting to gun you down. 

However, some players have found ways to get around the threat of the guns and trick the game into letting them and their friends free roam around the island without the threat of being taken down by El Rubio’s men. 

GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico heist is all about GTA Online’s new character, El Rubio.

Previously, players had found ways to explore the island by themselves, but the new trick – from Reddit user MrBossFTL3822- lets you bring friends along for the ride too.

It’s simple, really, you just need to own a Motorcycle Club or be the CEO of a business. If you tick either box, you then need to scope out the island as normal, and then start the scope out mission again, where you should then be told to go back to the airport. 

When there, as you enter the yellow mission marker, you need to request a CEO or Motorcycle Club job, before getting another contact mission upon reaching Cayo Perico, and then quitting it. If done right, the game will think you’re just partying at the beach, but you can look around the island.

How to free roam & explore Cayo Perico in GTA Online

  1. Complete the Cayo Perico scope out mission
  2. Start it up again and head to Los Santos airport as instructed
  3. Approach the yellow mission market and hover over request a job for CEO/MC work
  4. Enter the marker and as the cutscene starts, request a job
  5. When you spawn at Cayo Perico, request a contact job
  6. Quit it and head to the beach party on Cayo Perico
  7. You and your friends should now be able to free-roam without the guards attacking!

Free roam Cayo Perico with friends[Solo Glitch] from gtaglitches

Now, if you think you can use this method to free roam and attack the guards, well, think again. The Redditor notes that the guards should be in Godmode, so you can’t kill them.

Unless players find a way to use this glitch as a way to exploit the heist itself, say doing it without guards spawning, Rockstar probably won’t patch it, but make sure you try it out if you’re interested.

Among Us

KSI’s Among Us game ends in disaster after rookie voice chat slip up

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:19

by Georgina Smith
KSI in a YouTube video next to 3 Among Us characters
YouTube: KSI / InnerSloth

Share

Among Us ksi

YouTuber KSI was caught red-handed when playing Among Us in the chaos-causing proximity chat, giving the game away that he’d killed two people without realizing he was in earshot of fellow creator Randolph.

Among Us was undoubtedly the indie sensation of the year in 2020, its minimalistic graphics alongside the gripping gameplay launching it into international success, with just about every creator having given the game a go on stream.

In recent months a new mod has also been leveling up the already tense gameplay. The external ‘Proximity Chat’ mod allows players to join a group voice call while playing, with the volume getting louder and quieter depending on how close you are to other players. Detailed on how to try this mod out for yourself can be found here.

It does however have the potential to get imposters into trouble if they don’t know exactly who is nearby, and KSI a.k.a. JJ Olatunji was the latest to fall victim.

KSI next to an Among Us graphic
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth
KSI got millions of views for his ‘wheel decides Among Us’ videos.

YouTuber Randolph was giving his best shot at being a crewmate aboard the ship, making sure he vocalized every time he did a task so that nearby players also in Proximity mode could hear that he wasn’t being suspicious and make sure they didn’t think he was the imposter.

KSI’s Proximity Chat error costs him the game

As he walked around the corner into electrical to complete another task, the shadows parted to reveal KSI standing next to the dead bodies of two other players, letting out a delighted laugh as he thought he’d gotten away with it.

However, he almost instantly realized that Randolph was nearby and let out a simple “oh sh*t” before the ‘dead body reported’ alert comically descended over the screen.

Randolph immediately started wheezing with laughter at the unexpected find, as everyone else asked him what happened to cause that reaction. As the YouTuber explained what he saw, KSI can be heard distantly saying, “what do you mean?” and making one last attempt to prove his innocence.

But as expected, everyone ended up voting for JJ, and he made only sounds of disappointment as his avatar drifted across empty space, having been kicked from the ship.

Proximity Chat has proven to be another entertaining addition to an already tense game, and although it isn’t an official feature currently, many hope that InnerSloth will be adding it into the base game in a future update.