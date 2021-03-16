Asmongold explains why SSB GTA RP is "more exciting" than NoPixel - Dexerto

World of Warcraft streamer Asmongold returned to Twitch on March 16 after a hiatus and shared an incredibly spicy take about the popularity of GTA RP servers.

In the time that he’s been gone, GTA RP has completely taken over the platform thanks largely to the success of NoPixel – a server dedicated to roleplaying within the confines of GTA Online.

Thanks to its popularity, many of Twitch’s top streamers such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel have taken to streaming NoPixel content. However, according to Asmongold, it’s not exactly the most fun to watch.

“There are two GTA RP servers. You’ve got NoPixel and you’ve got SSB. So you’ve got heaven and purgatory,” the streamer explained. “Now, let me ask you a question: which one is more exciting?”

It’s easy to see where he’s coming from as NoPixel has a bunch of rules in place while SSB is a lot like the wild west where insane things happen on a daily basis. For Asmongold, this makes the decision a no-brainer.

“You think about in heaven, everyone is doing what they need to do. They’re all following the rules. But if you go over to purgatory, man, people are getting f**king drunk, they’re screaming in the mic like it’s Xbox Live in 2005!” the WoW icon exclaimed.

For those who didn’t game back then or just need a bit of a refresher, the early days of Xbox Live were a bit of an uncensored dystopia where rules and common decency were thrown out the window.

“Honestly, I love watching that s**t! I think it’s f**king funny. But, people take the RP a bit too seriously,” he remarked. “It does kind of put me off. I don’t know why, but it’s just kind of how I feel. I think it’s funny because it’s trash. That’s why I like it. It’s because it’s trash.”

In a very amusing comparison, Asmongold proceeded to compare GTA RP to Jerry Springer and how people didn’t watch the controversial show for its production quality, but because it’s a “s**tshow.”

According to Asmongold, there’s a chance he himself eventually partakes in GTA RP and has a character in mind. That said, he has doubts that everyone would like it and with the meta transitioning away, we may not get to see it.

Assuming the mods and devs are okay with him doing it and it remains a popular category on Twitch, it’s possible we finally see what he can cook up in the world of Grand Theft Auto Online.