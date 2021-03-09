Asmongold announces Twitch return will happen “very soon” - Dexerto

Asmongold has been on a break from streaming since January, but he just announced his massive Twitch return is happening “very soon,” and fans can’t wait to tune in.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Asmongold stream on Twitch. He decided to take an indefinite break back in January, although he didn’t mention why. Most fans assumed he was burnt out and needed to reset.

He still appeared on other people’s streams from time to time. However, the absence of his own content left a void on the platform, and his presence was sorely missed. But fortunately, it sounds like his return is imminent.

Mizkif asked him when he is going to return to streaming, and he responded.

“Stay tuned, stay tuned,” said Asmongold. “I don’t want to say the date because I’m going to make an announcement, but it’s going to be very soon.”

The good news is it means he’ll be back just in time for World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic, which is exciting. But apparently, that’s not the main reason why he fast-tracked his return.

“It’s going to be really soon because there’s a lot of things that I have to complain about, and they won’t all fit in tweets,” he added, with his usual wry sense of humor. We’ll have to wait and see what he’s referring to.

It’s impossible to know if “very soon” means a week or a month. But either way, we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Asmongold hinted, a proper announcement is on the way, and he’ll almost certainly mention a specific date.

We’ll update this article with more information once he does.