All Twitch streamers invited to No Pixel 3.0 update GTA RP Server: Shroud, xQc, Sykkuno, more - Dexerto

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has revealed some of the streamers who will be diving into NoPixel 3.0 for a bit of GTA RP once the update goes live, giving us a pretty complete list.

In recent weeks, some of Twitch’s biggest stars have been swapping their usual content for a spot of roleplaying. This has come in OfflineTV’s Rust server, but that recently went on a hiatus.

The Rust server is set to make a return with its Season 3 update, but it’s also launching around the same time as the NoPixel 3.0 update for GTA RP.

NoPixel is, easily GTA RP’s biggest server, and the changes are pretty significant, meaning there’s plenty of content for streamers to dive into. And it looks like some of the biggest names on Twitch will have got an invite to join the fun.

Twitch streamers in NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP

During his February 1 stream, xQc had been going over some clips from his regular Reddit Recap when he saw one from Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom talking about streamers who’ll be playing on NoPixel.

“Let’s see who is in the server: Bnans, Esfand, Garrett, KaceyTron, Ludwig, MoonMoon, Minx, Mizkif, myself, shroud, Roflgator, Judd, Sodapoppin, Surefour, Meech,” said Nick.

xQc filled a few of the blanks quickly after, revealing more names. “Sykkuno, Trainwrecks, Neff, QD, Nymn,” said the Canadian as some viewers joked he’d leaked the details. “Guys, it’s not a leak. Yeah, I’m invited, I’m in it right now” he added, reeling off more names. “Garrett, Moist, Blastoise, Forsen is here.”

No doubt, other streamers will likely get involved as well. The last time GTA RP exploded in popularity on Twitch, plenty of streamers joined different servers to join in with the fun.

However, NoPixel is in the spotlight this time because of its massive update, as well as the timing of going live near the Rust update – which shroud believes might affect the Rust server negatively. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what the streamers are feeling.