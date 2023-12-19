Is Valkyrae returning to GTA Online RP? Streamer’s cryptic post hints at new comeback

Earlier this year, popular streamer Valkyrae announced she was stepping away from the GTA Online RP community, but a recent tweet from her may hint at her return — along with her in-game alter ego, Ray Mond.

Valkyrae claims to have been addicted to GTA RP when she first joined, creating a character on one of the biggest dedicated servers, NoPixel.

Then some less than positive experiences and toxicity toward newcomers from the game’s RP community eventually drove her to quit.

But a recent tweet from the streamer suggests that maybe, the hiatus won’t be permanent.

Ray Mond (first name Ray, last name Mond) was the name of Valkyrae’s GTA RP character, a chaotic and humourous member of the Chang Gang; one of the fictional gangs created by players on the NoPixel GTA RP server.

For those unaware, GTA Online has had a fairly active RP or “roleplay” community since 2013; players essentially create their own characters and stories within Grand Theft Auto 5’s setting, and act them out in-game.

Although that might seem strange to the uninitiated, the content streamers can create by engaging with other players in the setting has proved to be amusing for audiences. Enough for years of entertainment across Twitch, YouTube, and more.

Valkyrae and Ray Mond’s adventures have racked up some impressive views too, with some of her livestreams featuring the character reaching 1.9 million views.

Valkyrae’s teaser tweet simply says “Ray Mond 12/23” with no set day given for a return to the game. Though it’s clear something RP-related is set to go down this month, so rest assured we’ll keep you posted here when further details emerge.

Fans will have to keep an eye on her socials to see if Ray Mond truly makes her return.