Huge GTA 6 release date clue discovered in 2021 GTA Online update

Some Grand Theft Auto fans believe that Rockstar could have teased the release for GTA 6 in a recent GTA Online weekly update, and they might have a case.

Even though GTA 5 still gives fans of Rockstar Games’ most popular franchise something to play, many just want to know, when is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out?

Players have dug high and low searching for clues including scouring Rockstar’s job listing, looking through all their in-game adverts, and even trying to see if a road looks like a number 6, just for some sort of clue about a new game.

We’ve had some clues thanks to actors revealing that they’ve worked on the game, but nothing about the release date. Though, some players believe GTA Online’s last weekly update might have a clue.

The update we’re referring to here is the one from January 28, where the Vetir truck was introduced.

In the Rockstar Newswire post for the update, some fans believe that the font used for the Vetir’s advertisement has a subtle hint to GTA 6 – with the V and E combining to look like a VI, which is six in roman numerals.

After that, the T and I-R look like the numbers 7 and 11. It doesn’t take long to figure out that, in this theory, fans believe we might see GTA 6 released on the seventh of November.

Now, this isn’t the first theory of this kind that we’ve had in GTA 5 or GTA Online. When the Diamond Casino heist was introduced, players noted that the security doors seemed to have dates relating to a 2020 reveal.

Of course, that never happened and we’re still waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be confirmed, let alone building to a release.

It could very well be the case that Rockstar is just having a little fun too. They know that fans are building hype for the game and the only GTA project they’ve confirmed as being in the works is the next-gen update for GTA 5.