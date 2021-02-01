Logo
Huge GTA 6 release date clue discovered in 2021 GTA Online update

Published: 1/Feb/2021 11:50

by Connor Bennett
GTA onlien characters holding weapons
Rockstar Games

Some Grand Theft Auto fans believe that Rockstar could have teased the release for GTA 6 in a recent GTA Online weekly update, and they might have a case.

Even though GTA 5 still gives fans of Rockstar Games’ most popular franchise something to play, many just want to know, when is Grand Theft Auto 6 coming out?

Players have dug high and low searching for clues including scouring Rockstar’s job listing, looking through all their in-game adverts, and even trying to see if a road looks like a number 6, just for some sort of clue about a new game.

We’ve had some clues thanks to actors revealing that they’ve worked on the game, but nothing about the release date. Though, some players believe GTA Online’s last weekly update might have a clue.

GTA Online character with a car and house
Rockstar Games
There have been plenty of rumors about GTA 6, but nothing official yet.

The update we’re referring to here is the one from January 28, where the Vetir truck was introduced.

In the Rockstar Newswire post for the update, some fans believe that the font used for the Vetir’s advertisement has a subtle hint to GTA 6 – with the V and E combining to look like a VI, which is six in roman numerals.

After that, the T and I-R look like the numbers 7 and 11. It doesn’t take long to figure out that, in this theory, fans believe we might see GTA 6 released on the seventh of November.

GTA Online advert for the VETIR truck.
Rockstar Games
Players believe the font in the VETIR announcement hints at GTA 6.

Now, this isn’t the first theory of this kind that we’ve had in GTA 5 or GTA Online. When the Diamond Casino heist was introduced, players noted that the security doors seemed to have dates relating to a 2020 reveal.

Of course, that never happened and we’re still waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be confirmed, let alone building to a release.

It could very well be the case that Rockstar is just having a little fun too. They know that fans are building hype for the game and the only GTA project they’ve confirmed as being in the works is the next-gen update for GTA 5.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: Release date, trailer, gameplay & the Rot

Published: 1/Feb/2021 15:34 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 15:35

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Kena Bridge of Sprits PS5
Ember Lab

Kena: Bridge of Spirits features a new female protagonist stepping into the spotlight in her own gorgeous story that looks right out of a Pixar movie. Here’s everything we know about the anticipated PlayStation and PC-exclusive title.

Revealed back in June 2020, this story-driven action-adventure sees the titular Kena teaming up with a slew of spirits known as the Rot to explore a breathtaking story.

With an emphasis on combat, puzzles, and exploration, fans of games like Tomb Raider and Uncharted will undoubtedly be drawn to this highly stylized adventure.

Kena Bridge of Spirits Rot
Ember Lab
Bridge of Spirits follows Kena on her journey to oversee the deceased traveling over to the spirit world.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date

Currently, players can expect a March 2021 release. The game was initially slated to release back at the end of 2020, but was eventually delayed to Q1, 2021. While we currently have no specific date for March, barring any further delays, we’ll be sure to update you with any new information about its release.

Though the game is a timed PlayStation console-exclusive, the title will also be available to play on PC on the day of release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits trailers

The only look into gameplay that we’ve seen so far was through the announcement trailer that was released in June 2020. While predominantly CGI-based, we were treated to a few small glimpses of how the world will look for players.

In these glimpses, we saw Kena battling a variety of enemies in gorgeous locales, with dazzling effects that showcase the fantastic power of next-gen and PC capabilities.

What is Bridge of Spirits about?

The Eastern-inspired theme is highlighted in Kena: Bridge of Spirits throughout the trailer, with the narrator telling Kena that she is yet to understand the power that flows through the land.

The overarching theme of gameplay seems to take players on a journey to cleanse the darkness from spirits as they attempt to cross over – embarking on a journey of self-discovery throughout.

The narrator concludes that Kena is “driven by the belief that [she] can help these troubled spirits, but [she] cannot hide [her] weakness from me.”

Gameplay

Featuring a Far-Cry-esque hub world that is improved and restored throughout gameplay, the story will also explore Kena’s personal struggles while attempting to help those stranded between realms.

The Rot will accompany you throughout gameplay, and will aid players in battle once enemies have initially been damaged enough. They’re also customizable – with cute hats! This was highlighted in one of Ember Lab’s tweets back in September 2020 for National Love People Day:

Predominantly combat-based, player’s will be able to utilize Kena’s staff to perform charged, heavy, and light skill attacks. With upgradeable skills such as a magical bow and defense abilities, players will be able to improve throughout the game’s story.

Kena’s Pulse ability also provides players with ways to highlight clues, distract enemies and move objects in the world.

For now, this is all the information on Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as of February 2021. Stay tuned here at Dexerto for all updates regarding this upcoming title.