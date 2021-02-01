 Shroud explains why OfflineTV Rust season 3 may struggle to compete with GTA RP - Dexerto
Rust

Shroud explains why OfflineTV Rust season 3 may struggle to compete with GTA RP

Published: 1/Feb/2021 16:50

by Alex Garton
Shroud on Rust Season 3
Twitch: shroud/Facepunch Studios

shroud

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has voiced his concern that fewer people may play OfflineTV’s season 3 Rust server as the wipe is occurring the day before No Pixel’s 3.0 GTA RP update.

OfflineTV’s Rust server has propelled the 2013 survival game to the top of Twitch in recent months. The RP server has attracted a range of huge personalities, one of which is former Counter-Strike pro and Twitch streamer shroud.

After playing countless hours of Rust on the RP server, shroud opted to take a break from the game before OfflineTV’s Rust season 3 begins this February. However, OfflineTV’s Rust server isn’t the only new and fresh role-playing experience available to check out this month. GTA V’s No Pixel server is releasing a brand new update in a similar time period to OfflineTV’s Season 3 reset.

Shroud has voiced his opinion that OfflineTV’s Rust server may have a lot fewer people playing, as it will have to compete with No Pixel 3.0.

roleplaying server gta
Rockstar Games
GTA V ‘No Pixel’ is a massively popular roleplaying server.

Shroud concerned OTV Rust Season 3 may lose players to No Pixel

During hJune’s stream on January 31, shroud spoke about OfflineTV’s Rust season 3 reset being so close to the release of No Pixel 3.0 update.

He voiced his concern that fewer players may end up joining the Rust server as No Pixel may steal the limelight during that time: “The only downside is that the wipe is so soon to No Pixel 3.0, that I worry people won’t play Rust as they’ll wanna play No Pixel.”

Despite this, shroud also noted how excited he was to play Rust season 3, revealing that Abe ‘Baboabe’ Chung has some really exciting features planned: “I’m super amped for the wipe I want to try the new map that Abe is doing, got a bunch of s**t going on.”

Although it’s a shame both server updates are occurring at a similar time, you can guarantee they’ll be plenty of players on both. Of course, a lot of the popularity between each of the servers will be down to which big streamers are playing on them at the time.

Shroud has already voiced how excited he is for both so he’ll no doubt be putting countless hours on stream into OTV’s Rust server and No Pixel 3.0. So, as viewers, it just means there’s going to be plenty of quality RP content over the month of February.

Overwatch

Overwatch players want CoD’s Domination mode added to Overwatch 2 as 3CP

Published: 1/Feb/2021 17:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch conquest mode
YouTube/KarQ

Overwatch 2

If you’ve ever played a Call of Duty game, chances are you’re familiar with Domination and how it combines team deathmatch style gameplay with point-capture objectives. As it turns out, the mode works incredibly well in Overwatch and would be perfect for its upcoming sequel.

Overwatch only has four main competitive modes in the form of Escort, Hybrid, Control and Assault – the latter of which is often called “2CP” by the community. It is notorious for its emphasis on attacker coordination, which can be a nightmare for solo queue.

Now, as it turns out, 2CP can be greatly improved if it is combined with the King of the Hill approach of Control mixed in with team deathmatch.

YouTuber Nathan ‘KarQ’ Chan showed off the Conquest mode, which was made in the Overwatch workshop, and how a bunch of streamers really enjoyed the community-crafted addition.

“I really think a 3CP gamemode could actually work in the Overwatch universe,” KarQ explained.

The rules are simple enough. Kills earn a single point, unless multiple points are captured, in which case they increase to two or three. The first team to reach 100 points wins.

The craziness really begins if one team manages to capture all three points, in which case they go on a “powerplay.” When this happens, the enemy team is visible through walls and they are unable to retake objectives.

Overwatch conquest mode settings
workshop.codes
Conquest has its own unique settings.

This can lead to some insane score increases, but on the flip side, once the powerplay expires, all the points return to neutral, so it prevents snowballing.

So far in Overwatch’s lifespan, there have been special arcade modes that the devs haven’t felt would work well enough to join the competitive rotation, such as Capture the Flag and TDM, but Conquest may be the exception.

Overwatch Tracer King's Row
Blizzard
The mode seems balanced for all heroes, including Tracer.

It doesn’t seem like any one hero is overpowered in the mode and the balance keeps things from swinging out of control. As it stands, if the developers want another mode to launch alongside Overwatch 2, this could very well be a good option.

If you want to try it out for yourself, the workshop code is NNKWC. Get some friends together and queue to your heart’s content.