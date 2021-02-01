Shroud explains why OfflineTV Rust season 3 may struggle to compete with GTA RP - Dexerto

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek has voiced his concern that fewer people may play OfflineTV’s season 3 Rust server as the wipe is occurring the day before No Pixel’s 3.0 GTA RP update.

OfflineTV’s Rust server has propelled the 2013 survival game to the top of Twitch in recent months. The RP server has attracted a range of huge personalities, one of which is former Counter-Strike pro and Twitch streamer shroud.

After playing countless hours of Rust on the RP server, shroud opted to take a break from the game before OfflineTV’s Rust season 3 begins this February. However, OfflineTV’s Rust server isn’t the only new and fresh role-playing experience available to check out this month. GTA V’s No Pixel server is releasing a brand new update in a similar time period to OfflineTV’s Season 3 reset.

Shroud has voiced his opinion that OfflineTV’s Rust server may have a lot fewer people playing, as it will have to compete with No Pixel 3.0.

Shroud concerned OTV Rust Season 3 may lose players to No Pixel

During hJune’s stream on January 31, shroud spoke about OfflineTV’s Rust season 3 reset being so close to the release of No Pixel 3.0 update.

He voiced his concern that fewer players may end up joining the Rust server as No Pixel may steal the limelight during that time: “The only downside is that the wipe is so soon to No Pixel 3.0, that I worry people won’t play Rust as they’ll wanna play No Pixel.”

Despite this, shroud also noted how excited he was to play Rust season 3, revealing that Abe ‘Baboabe’ Chung has some really exciting features planned: “I’m super amped for the wipe I want to try the new map that Abe is doing, got a bunch of s**t going on.”

Although it’s a shame both server updates are occurring at a similar time, you can guarantee they’ll be plenty of players on both. Of course, a lot of the popularity between each of the servers will be down to which big streamers are playing on them at the time.

Shroud has already voiced how excited he is for both so he’ll no doubt be putting countless hours on stream into OTV’s Rust server and No Pixel 3.0. So, as viewers, it just means there’s going to be plenty of quality RP content over the month of February.