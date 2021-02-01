Logo
Entertainment

xQc urges Twitch fans to donate and subscribe to streamers who need support

Published: 1/Feb/2021 4:49 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 5:18

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc Twitch Fans Donate
Twitter: xQc

Share

Twitch xQc

xQc urged his Twitch fans to donate and subscribe to smaller streamers who need the support because he’s in a good place and having thousands of fans tune in is more than enough.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel can be a polarizing figure at times. He’s been involved in everything from feuds with other streamers to stream-sniping scandals. It’s all because he’s not afraid to speak his mind, which some people find refreshing.

But he does have his wholesome moments, like when he slammed viewers for hating on female Twitch streamers for their success.

He was wholesome again in a recent stream, and this time, he had an important message for his fans regarding donations and subscriptions.

The Twitch star has slotted (deliberately or otherwise) into his 'bad guy' role perfectly.
Twitch: xQc
xQc never hesitates to speak his mind, for better and for worse.

“If the sole purpose of you donating and subscribing is only to support and nothing out of what you get, don’t do it,” he said.  “Literally these days, only do it because you get something out of it. Not anybody else. Me or the chat or any other pressure. Only out of what you get in the value. If you see there’s no value, don’t sub.”

“If you have [one] that’s free, and you think it’s whatever, then fine, then do it to another streamer then… because they actually need it,” he added. “They need the actual support. They need a pillar. You’re already here, you know? You’ve already supported me enough that I can fly now. Just being here is enough support.”

It’s not often you’ll hear a streamer encourage fans not to donate and subscribe to them. However, xQc has transcended the platform in many ways and is one of the most iconic streamers in the scene.

It sounds like he knows he’s in a good place, and although donations and subscriptions boost his revenue, he’s not dependant on them like he used to be. 

For that reason, he’s urged fans to support small streamers who need it. After all, he was in that situation himself once upon a time. So, he knows what it’s like and how much that support would mean to them.

Entertainment

YouTuber leaks ending of Godzilla vs Kong

Published: 1/Feb/2021 0:49

by Bill Cooney
Godzilla vs. Kong
Legendary Pictures

Share

With the hype for the new Godzilla vs. Kong movie steadily building more than a month before release, a YouTuber has apparently obtained and leaked the ending to the plot in a new video.

When it comes to city-destroying monsters, Godzilla and King Kong are definitely two of the biggest names out there – both literally and figuratively. The famous pair have faced off once before, in the classic Japanese kaiju film King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962), and will be fighting once again come March 31, 2021, when the new Godzilla vs. Kong releases.

A new trailer from Jan. 24 definitely got the hype train going, with the movie trending on Twitter soon after it premiered. It definitely looks like a good time – but this is 2021, and we’re on the internet here, so it was bound to just be a matter of time before spoilers started leaking out.

 

Godzilla vs. Kong isn’t a remake of the original 60’s flick of the same idea, so we can’t just look back and see who wins in the end or how things will play out based on that, alone.

While a true remake might be interesting, a whole new movie does the leave possibility open for something new and exciting to happen plot-wise. If you don’t want to wait until the end of March to find out what happens, YouTuber WorldofGeekdom might just have you covered.

Since this is an unofficial leak, you should take the information in the video with a grain of salt. Geekdom did say they got the information for the end of the movie from a source they trust, but until the movie comes out or it’s confirmed in some way, we have no way to know for sure.

We do have the video containing spoilers posted below if you want to listen to them – but consider this your warning not to click play on the video below if you don’t want to potentially ruin the plot to Godzilla vs. Kong for yourself.

SPOILER WARNING: The video below contains potential spoilers, watch at your own risk!

These likely won’t be the only spoilers dropping before the movie comes out, so if you want to try and avoid them, we’d suggest muting “Godzilla vs. Kong” on Twitter until the movie comes out in theaters and to HBO Max on March 31, 2021.