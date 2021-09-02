Diehard fan sends Rockstar hilarious GTA 6 message at AEW Dynamite

Wrestling fans are getting more and more creative with their signs as a member of the latest AEW Dynamite crowd just took an opportunity to send a clear message to Rockstar Games, demanding an update on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Wrestling and gaming culture continues to overlap in new ways. While we’ve previously seen wrestling superstars added to some of the biggest games, fans in the crowd are now getting in on the gaming crossovers.

As AEW took to Chicago for the go-home episode of Dynamite ahead of All Out, the NOW Arena got a little creative in its own right. One particular fan brought a unique sign into the venue, one that had nothing to do with wrestling.

“Announce GTA VI” the sign read, sending a clear message to Rockstar Games.

As one of the fastest-growing weekly shows on TV today, AEW typically brings in roughly a million US eyeballs during the initial broadcast. When international and replay viewers are factored in, that’s a ton of potential exposure to the GTA message.

Whether a Rockstar employee was actually tuned in, however, remains a mystery. Though there’s no denying it’s an innovative way to try and reach the dev team.

This isn’t the first time an AEW crowd has been spotted with some form of gaming discourse on their signs. In fact, it appears to be morphing into an increasingly popular trend.

Weeks ago we saw crowds going back and forth in a heated Persona 5 debate. We’ve even seen Final Fantasy fans getting in on the fun as well.

Amusingly enough, this isn’t even the first time a GTA 6 message has hijacked a TV show this week. Just days prior a Rockstar fanatic crashed a German broadcast to air out his frustrations with the silence around GTA 6.

With devs continuing to avoid the public spotlight, a potential release date is yet to be announced. Some have speculated that we may not see the highly anticipated sequel until as late as 2025.