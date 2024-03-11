GTA 6 fans think Rockstar just dropped a huge trailer 2 clue

GTA 6 fans eager for Rockstar Games to share an update on trailer 2 may have just spotted a big clue hiding in plain sight.

The first trailer for GTA VI took the internet by storm and broke records, becoming the most-watched non-music video on YouTube.

In addition to leaked developmental footage, the trailer confirmed a return to Vice City, male and female protagonists, and a 2025 release window.

Although the first trailer didn’t show any gameplay, fans are hoping they won’t have long to wait until the second trailer drops – and they may have discovered a hint on Rockstar’s website.

GTA 6 fans may have spotted a trailer 2 clue

In a post on Reddit, users noticed that Rockstar added the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in their video section.

“Could this probably mean Trailer 2 is close? There are also arrows on the right,” one eager fan pointed out.

Players quickly began speculating on what this could mean, and if trailer 2 could be right around the corner.

Many began suggesting that we’ll be seeing the next trailer as early as next month in May, while some think it could come before Take-Two Interactive’s next investor call.

“Please a trailer 2 before the investor calls in May and at least some screenshots of the game too,” one pleaded.

The news comes days after Rockstar updated the banner on its website with the GTA VI artwork front and center, leading many to believe that more news about the game could be coming soon.

Of course, it’s also possible that these updates are mere coincidences, but trailer 2 has already sparked a ton of speculation. Singer Anita Ward even appeared to tease her involvement in the game when the VI logo appeared on her Spotify – something she has since said was added by mistake.

With Rockstar employees returning to office work in April and the company gearing up for the planned 2025 launch, expect to hear a lot more about GTA 6 in the months ahead.

