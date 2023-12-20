GTA 6 fan divides opinions after finding apparent second trailer clue

A GTA 6 fan is convinced they’ve found a hint as to when Rockstar will show off the next trailer, but some fans aren’t buying it whatsoever.

For the longest time, Rockstar Games held Grand Theft Auto 6 as the closest guarded secret in the gaming world. Sure, some leaks got out there, but Rockstar would not get drawn into talking too much about them or revealing much information.

That all changed in early December 2023, though, when they finally showed off the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited game. We know it’s definitely going to be called GTA 6, we’re going back to Vice City, and playing as Lucia and Jason.

Naturally, players are excited for more – especially given they’d waited 10 years for that teaser. Well, one excited fan believes they’ve cracked the code on when we’ll see more of the game.

GTA 6 fan convinced they’ve found second trailer clue but not everyone is sold

Redditor 27guy noted that in the trailer image where Jason and Lucia are sat on a car, there are a number of bullet holes in the door to their left. That, 27Guy, has translated to morse code to possibly decipher a clue.

The excited fan believes that the bullet holes correspond to the message – 1/9/more – and would lead to a second trailer in September next year.

Some fans are on board with the theory, but that doesn’t go for everyone. “What the most waited game does to a man,” said one. “My man you are way too deep in this hole,” another added. “This is well past absurd lmfao,” commented another.

Other fans noted that Rockstar can be rather cryptic when they want to be, with a few pointing to the ‘One day will reveal all’ t-shirt that they added to GTA online a few months ago.

The devs have already confirmed that they’ll release GTA 6 at some point in 2025, so a long wait for another trailer shouldn’t be out of the question. We’ll just have to wait and see.