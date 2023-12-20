Miami nightclub responds to GTA 6’s imitation with parody trailer of their own

A Miami nightclub has released their own parody trailer after being imitated in the GTA 6 trailer.

Art often imitates life, and the GTA series is very guilty of this, thanks to their constant satirizing of topical issues.

GTA 5 saw the city of Vinewood have its own Hollywood-style sign, and the next entry in the series looks to be taking inspiration from the real world as well.

After spying an imitation of their name in the GTA 6 trailer, a Miami nightclub has responded with their own humorous video.

Article continues after ad

A Miami nightclub releases a parody trailer after being imitated in GTA 6 trailer

The nightclub, E11even, spotted the reference to themselves in the GTA 6 advertisement and created a new trailer for themselves that borrows quite a bit from the video.

Article continues after ad

The 32-second upload takes a lot of inspiration from GTA 6, from its landscape shots to even using the same song.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

But they take it even further by showing them flying a plane with a banner that reads: “When Nine 1 Nine = Elleven.” It looks a lot like one you can see in the preview of the upcoming game.

Article continues after ad

At the very beginning of the GTA 6 trailer, at the 15-second mark, you can see a plane with a banner behind it that reads: “Why sixty nine when you can Nine1Nine.”

It is an advertisement for a fictional club called Nine1Nine, which is inspired by E11even.

Article continues after ad

The response for this parody trailer has been positive as well, with one user on X responding with, “Such a classy response!!”

With how massive the release of GTA 6 is going to be, and the hype that is already growing, E11even is making the most of it by advertising for themselves.