WWE's The New Day tear up Survivor Series with custom Gears of War armor - Dexerto

WWE’s The New Day tear up Survivor Series with custom Gears of War armor

Published: 23/Nov/2020 2:58 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 3:36

by Brad Norton
The New Day in Gears 5
Microsoft / WWE

Continuing their trend of exceptional video game-inspired ring attire, WWE’s The New Day came to this year’s Survivor Series ready for battle, bringing their custom Gears of War skins to life.

While Batista may have been the first WWE superstar to join Gears 5, the longest reigning tag champs in history just dropped in as well. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are all available in Microsoft’s third-person shooter with their own custom skins, emotes, and voice lines.

To celebrate their vibrant in-game items, the trio entered this year’s Survivor Series with a unique look. Rather than walking to the ring with their usual attire, things were turned up a notch. The New Day entered the building with a real version of their Gears skins.

Everything from the blue, pink, and yellow body armor to the limited Booty-O cereal box, it was all custom made for this one-off appearance.

It’s no secret that members of The New Day are massive gamers. Xavier Woods runs one of the biggest gaming-focused YouTube channels in UpUpDownDown, and the crew even appeared at Wrestlemania 33 in Final Fantasy ring gear.

The Gears 5 collaboration is just the latest in their video game crossovers. This one couldn’t have had a bigger spotlight. Survivor Series is one of the biggest Pay-Per-View events of the year. With a champion vs champion tag match set between them and The Street Profits, there was no better time to show off the Gears 5 attire.

Big E walked down the ramp with both belts by his side, while Kofi held the custom cereal box. Xavier Woods had something a little more over the top in his hands, however. He came with a buffed version of Francesca the Trombone, custom-designed to match the look of a Gears Lancer.

With a chainsaw at one end and the base of the gun on the other, the trombone still worked as he made his way to the ring. 

The suits of armor were enormous, mirroring their in-game counterparts in terms of both style and size. Obviously, the chest plates came off when it was time to do business. Regardless of the result, there’s no denying The New Day had the standout look at Survivor Series.

Who knows what kind of gaming creations they’ll come up with next. Though you can always expect the tag champs to be pushing the industry further into the eyes of the wrestling community.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer schools Klaxosaurs as adorable Zero Two

Published: 23/Nov/2020 0:55

by Brent Koepp
CloverWorks / Instagram: @alexy_sky_

A Darling in the Franxx cosplayer brought the anime’s lead heroine Zero Two to life with an epic cosplay. The artist adorably re-imagined the protagonist with a school uniform look.

Darling in the Franxx was the breakout anime of 2018 as viewers fell in love with the romance mecha’s dark story and vibrant characters. The animated series was a joint project between CloverWorks and Kill la Kill’s Studio Trigger.

A talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on the show’s enigmatic character Zero Two. The artist’s school uniform version of the heroine will be sure to warm fans’ hearts.

Screenshot of Zero Two from anime Darling in the Franxx.
CloverWorks / Trigger
Zero Two is one of the lead characters in the popular 2018 anime.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer becomes real life Zero Two

The anime takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where adults and children live in separate in colonies. Teenagers like Zero Two pilot mechs called Franxx. These giant robot like fighting machines are used to protect humanity from the alien threat called Klaxosaurs.

Cosplayer ‘alexy_sky_’ brought lead character to life with an incredible costume which she posted on Instagram on November 1. The artist re-created the character wearing a traditional school uniform that is different than her usual red academy outfit.

Alexy nailed the character’s signature look, faithfully mirroring her flowing pink hair, and striking turquoise eyes. She also depicted the character’s red horns which stick out from her white headband. In the story, it’s revealed that the heroine is half-human with Klaxosaur blood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_)

The cosplayer posted another shot to social media, this time posing with the anime heroine’s iconic lollipop. The artist’s school costume of Zero Two consists of a giant red scarf, gray blazer jacket, and plaid skirt. The two posts went viral with over 15.6k likes combined at the time of writing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sky 🍒 (@alexy_sky_)

Darling in the Franxx was immediately a hit with viewers, and even got a companion manga adaptation led by renowned Japanese artist Kentaro Yabuki.

Those wanting to catch all episodes of the series can do so now, as the popular show is currently on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.