WWE's The New Day tear up Survivor Series with custom Gears of War armor - Dexerto

Continuing their trend of exceptional video game-inspired ring attire, WWE’s The New Day came to this year’s Survivor Series ready for battle, bringing their custom Gears of War skins to life.

While Batista may have been the first WWE superstar to join Gears 5, the longest reigning tag champs in history just dropped in as well. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are all available in Microsoft’s third-person shooter with their own custom skins, emotes, and voice lines.

To celebrate their vibrant in-game items, the trio entered this year’s Survivor Series with a unique look. Rather than walking to the ring with their usual attire, things were turned up a notch. The New Day entered the building with a real version of their Gears skins.

Everything from the blue, pink, and yellow body armor to the limited Booty-O cereal box, it was all custom made for this one-off appearance.

It’s no secret that members of The New Day are massive gamers. Xavier Woods runs one of the biggest gaming-focused YouTube channels in UpUpDownDown, and the crew even appeared at Wrestlemania 33 in Final Fantasy ring gear.

The Gears 5 collaboration is just the latest in their video game crossovers. This one couldn’t have had a bigger spotlight. Survivor Series is one of the biggest Pay-Per-View events of the year. With a champion vs champion tag match set between them and The Street Profits, there was no better time to show off the Gears 5 attire.

Big E walked down the ramp with both belts by his side, while Kofi held the custom cereal box. Xavier Woods had something a little more over the top in his hands, however. He came with a buffed version of Francesca the Trombone, custom-designed to match the look of a Gears Lancer.

With a chainsaw at one end and the base of the gun on the other, the trombone still worked as he made his way to the ring.

The suits of armor were enormous, mirroring their in-game counterparts in terms of both style and size. Obviously, the chest plates came off when it was time to do business. Regardless of the result, there’s no denying The New Day had the standout look at Survivor Series.

Who knows what kind of gaming creations they’ll come up with next. Though you can always expect the tag champs to be pushing the industry further into the eyes of the wrestling community.