miHoYo celebrates Genshin Impact The Game Awards win with free Primogems

After getting the nod for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2021, Genshin Impact developers miHoYo are celebrating with players by handing out 1600 free Primogems. Here’s how you can take advantage of the promotion.

Genshin Impact finally took home a trophy from The Game Awards, beating out the likes of Wild Rift and Pokemon Unite to win the Best Mobile Game award in 2021. It’s the first award from the show Genshin has won, after it missed out twice in 2020.

Now, to celebrate the win, miHoYo is handing out 1600 free Primogems to Genshin Impact players across December. They’re super easy to claim, so here’s how you can take advantage of the offer.

Dear Travelers, Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the "Best Mobile Game" award at The Game Awards 2021. We will be giving out 1,600 Primogems from December 11 to December 14! Thank you for coming alongside us through this journey.#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 10, 2021

How to claim free Genshin Impact Primogems from The Game Awards

After the award was announced, miHoYo thanked players for their support before giving them a big gift of 1600 Primogems. The reward will be divided up into four lots of 400, to be handed out daily from December 11 to December 14.

Here’s how you can claim the free Primogems:

Log in to Genshin Impact Navigate to the in-game mail tab Click on the message from miHoYo Hit Claim in the bottom right, and you’ll receive your 400 Primogems instantly!

You don’t have to redeem them each day ⁠— as long as you log in before the end of Version 2.3 (due to wrap up in January 2022 before update 2.4) and are above Adventure Rank 7, you can receive the Primogems.

If you’re looking for more Genshin Impact rewards though, be sure to check out the free codes you can redeem in-game.