Genshin Impact players want Spiral Abyss change after Labyrinth Warriors event success

Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss grind has changed in update 2.2. While the end-game content is still being begrudgingly cleared by players, they’re calling on miHoYo to take inspiration from the current Labyrinth Warriors event to change things up.

As far as Genshin Impact events go, Labyrinth Warriors has been a resounding success ⁠— so much so that players prefer to grind it compared to Spiral Abyss.

While the latter is important for farming what little is there of Genshin’s end-game content (and having a bit of pride), it has gotten progressively duller since the game’s launch.

Now, players are drawing inspiration from the current Labyrinth Warriors event to suggest permanent changes to Genshin Impact.

Having to clear the sprawling dungeons, moving floor to floor in a methodical fashion, players are heralding it as “by far the best” event.

So, what do players want miHoYo to change? One viral Reddit thread has suggested removing timers from Spiral Abyss, instead focusing on adding new, stronger enemies to freshen things up.

“It would promote healthier team building and gameplay, rewarding skill and mechanics, and not make the game based on DPS checks that only make 3-4 teams viable,” Reddit user ‘gommii’ said.

“Watching some floating blue cube teleport around being untargetable while a timer ticks over your head is one of the most frustrating things I’ve experienced in a video [game].”

The thread got plenty of traction from the community, who want changes to the regular end-game content.

“I knew the enemies in the Abyss were never too hard to begin with once you have mastered the combat mechanics in this game. It’s the timer that is hard to beat,” one user replied.

However, some are critical miHoYo will ever listen to these changes, claiming increasing skill (by making fights harder) would potentially reduce “whales” spending massive amounts of money.

Regardless, miHoYo could do a lot worse than making the Labyrinth Warriors event ⁠— or at least something akin to it ⁠— a permanent addition to Genshin Impact.

After all, it’s been a hit with players.