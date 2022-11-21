Genshin Impact fans hail Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event as “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Genshin Impact fans have been praising the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, with many Travelers claiming that it’s “better” than Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been far from smooth – in fact, many players have reported game-breaking glitches and other performance-related problems. Even popular streamers like Disguised Toast have voiced their frustration over the game’s lack of polish.

Now, even the Genshin Impact community has added fuel to the fire, claiming that the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is better than Game Freak’s latest creature collecting game. The new event was added as part of Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update, and since then, it has proven incredibly popular.

Article continues after ad

Not only does it enable Travelers to collect various Fungi, but the mini-game features real-time battles and tournaments that pit players against AI opponents.

Genshin Impact players blast Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

“It definitely feels like HoYoverse made a Pokemon event now specifically to coincide with the Scarlet & Violet release and tap into some of that Pokemon zeitgeist, but the actual game turned out so poorly that their reference/parody/partial ripoff of it ends up looking entirely competitive against it,” said one player.

To say that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has gotten off to a shaky start is an understatement. As of writing, both games are filled with strange visual glitches, poor frame rate, and various game-breaking bugs that can stop Trainers from enjoying their adventure.

Article continues after ad

This has ultimately led to some pretty mixed reviews from the Pokemon community — an area that has been reflected on various social media platforms. “It’s pretty sad that I hope HoyoVerse makes a more in-depth version of Fabulous Fungus Frenzy, just because at least it will be playable and more enjoyable than anything Game Freak is able to achieve,” one commenter responded.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Meanwhile, other players were keen to highlight how a parody event has managed to deliver a polished experience that is devoid of any bugs. It’s because of this, that Genshin Impact fans have used this as an opportunity to make a point about the recent handling of Pokemon titles.

Article continues after ad

“This event had a far higher quality than the latest Pokémon games,” replied another commenter. “I’m not joking, exaggerating, or otherwise misrepresenting things when I say that Game Freak is doing worse over time. It feels like they design the games with the underlying motto of what can we get away with?”

The Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event will end November 28, so be sure to battle your way through all the trials and claim those Primogems before the end date. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.