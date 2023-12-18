Retailers last shipping dates for Christmas: Walmart, Best Buy, more

Shot of a young woman signing for her delivery from the courie

Don’t delay buying that last gift with Christmas getting closer; these retailers are posting their shipping deadlines before the big day.

Shopping during the holiday season even outside of gifts is a bit of a minefield. Generally, it’s recommended to have all of your orders placed by December 19 to account for the generic five-day shipping period, but other than that it’s a risk to order anything at all in the hopes it’ll come before December 25.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, some of the most popular retailers have announced the latest you can order those last-minute gifts before the big day in December, so you can relax knowing your presents, or even just some common shopping, will come in time.

Article continues after ad

Here are the last shipping dates of the most recommended retailers to shop with this holiday season.

Amazon helpfully labels every item currently available to arrive before December 25. The most common date for standard Amazon delivery is December 17; this depends on the item, so it may still be worth looking to see if that particular gift is available for standard delivery.

Article continues after ad

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, which often boasts next-day delivery on most items, you can cut it a little closer with a recommended last order date of December 20; this depends on the item and is subject to availability.

Article continues after ad

Amazon are offering great last-minute deals for the holiday season, including a variety of LEGO sets and the Apple M1 iPad Air just to name a few great savings from the global shopping giant that rivals Santa Claus with its shipping coverage.

Article continues after ad

Walmart offers a standard paid shipping service that ships orders out within two days of placing your order. It’s recommended to have all of your orders in for December 20 for standard shipping.

Walmart offers a subscription service similar to Amazon Prime called Walmart+, where delivery is free and shipped within the same day. It’s recommended to have all of your orders in for December 22 at the latest for shipping with Walmart+.

Article continues after ad

Walmart is offering some new products and great deals ready for the perfect gifts including discounts on LEGO Flowers and plants sets and some odd snack-based snuggies. It’s cold this winter we don’t judge how people stay warm.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Best Buy’s last shipping dates are very specific due to the different shipping methods available from Best Buy. Best Buy memberships can expect to get orders within 2 days of placing the order but generally, shipping is free.

December 15 for shipping by ground

for shipping by ground December 21 for overnight shipping

for overnight shipping December 22 for same day shipping

for same day shipping December 24 before 5pm local time for in-store pickup (subject to availablity per store stock)

Best Buy is offering some great deals on retiring LEGO Star Wars sets and even Motorola’s Razr Plus foldable phone in time for the holiday season.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Store last shipping date

Even the LEGO store is trying its best to accommodate for those last-minute gifts and purchases of exclusive releases. Orders over $35 will automatically qualify for free standard shipping of 3 – 5 days.

Article continues after ad

The last day to order from the LEGO Store with standard shipping is Midday EST, December 19. Any orders placed after this date will likely not come before December 25. LEGO does offer Express Delivery throughout the year; however, this isn’t included during the holiday season.

The LEGO Store offer some great sets that are exclusive to their own store as well as offer some great rewards with their LEGO Insiders program that’s worth shopping with them directly.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Target last shipping date

Target’s standard shipping period is within five days of placing your order. For the holiday season, the last shipping day for orders with Standard Shipping is December 18.

Target RedCard is a service that offers discounts and two-day shipping so members can get a few extra days with their last shipping date set at December 20.

Those are all of the main retailers who have made their last shipping date before December 25 known for all you last-minute shoppers. If you’re looking for some gift recommendations this holiday season you cannot go wrong with LEGO Harry Potter for that little bit extra Christmas magic.

Article continues after ad