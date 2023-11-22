Walmart cut prices to an all-time low on LEGO Advent Calendars for Black Friday

Walmart is offering a historically lowest-ever price on LEGO Advent Calendars during their Black Friday sales.

LEGO and the holiday season have gone hand in hand since the dawn of time, well, the 1960s anyway, but if you’re like us, you want that precious LEGO hit before the big day in December comes.

Thankfully, Walmart saves us all from pricey candy calendars with LEGO Advent Calendars at an all-time low price just in time for the countdown to Christmas. Keep in mind these aren’t chocolate; please do not eat them.

Save on LEGO Advent Calendars with Walmart

Walmart offers a stagging discount on these LEGO Advent Calendars, bringing all these sets down to just $20 for Black Friday!

Assemble the Avengers during the countdown through December, featuring small builds of sets and multiple minifigures of your favorite superheroes in 243 pieces, including Spider-Man wearing some appropriately holiday-themed attire.

LEGO

Save the galaxy this holiday season with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. This set features small builds and six minifigures from across the Skywalker Saga in 320 pieces, including Emperor Palpatine dressed in his best ugly Christmas sweater. Even evil overlords need the holidays off.

Walmart offers a magical discount on the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar set featuring six minifigures and small builds in 227 pieces with a backdrop of Hogsmeade village to accompany young witches and wizards on their holiday break.

These calendars may cover an early gift for young LEGO fans, but the older LEGO enthusiast may find their thrills elsewhere, maybe with LEGO Flower sets on sale for Black Friday from Best Buy. Thrilling, we know.

Even the youngest LEGO fans can join the fun of counting down to the big day with the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar, featuring 231 pieces with two minifigures and a whole bunch of Christmas critters.

If you’re looking for more savings on LEGO this holiday season, check out our Black Friday LEGO deals hub for the best prices from selected retailers.

