LEGO Star Wars, Marvel & more get big last-minute holiday discounts at Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Amazon might have you covered with a multitude of offers on LEGO sets from lines including Marvel, Star Wars & more.

As we head closer to the big day in December, some worries may arise, such as “Will that order come in time?” or “Did I remember to get a present for them?” thankfully, LEGO always makes the perfect gift for fans of virtually anything you can think of from Star Wars, to Harry Potter to Marvel.

Amazon is offering limited-time discounts on a variety of LEGO sets just in time for the holiday season. We recommend taking advantage of these savings as well as Amazon’s quick shipping so your gifts arrive in time for Christmas Day.

Save on LEGO this holiday season with Amazon

Amazon is hosting some great limited-time offers on LEGO sets this holiday season; these savings will only last for a short while, so you’ll want to find the best offer quickly to get the perfect gift for your young LEGO fan in time for the big day.

LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls – 75574

The LEGO Avatar Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls set contains 1,212 pieces making up the mighty Toruk, the tree of souls, and small builds of the surrounding environment, the latter of which glow in the dark. The set features four minifigures: Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at, and Tsu’tey, all of which come with a hair piece to connect to the animals of Pandora. This set is discounted by a massive 33% for the holiday season.

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Ultimate Collector Series – 75331

LEGO

During their holiday season sale, Amazon is offering a 10% discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series The Razor Crest set. This massive set contains 6,187 pieces, making up the Mandalorian’s ship of choice. It also comes with four Minifigures, including the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, The Mythrol prisoner, Kulil riding a Blurgg, and Baby Yoda, aka Grogu.

LEGO Lunar New Year Parade – 80111

While we’re heading into the year of the dragon, there’s still time to celebrate the year of the rabbit with the LEGO Lunar New Year Parade set discounted by 36% as the year comes to a close. This set contains 1,653 pieces, making up the three parade floats of a rabbit, music performers, and a dragon that turns as it moves. It features 18 minifigures celebrating the new, or in this case, old, year.

Lego Marvel I am Groot – 76217

Everyone’s favorite dancing twig comes to life in the Lego Marvel I am Groot set, which is reduced by 20% at Amazon this holiday season. The set is made up of 476 pieces, comes with a LEGO ‘Awesome Mix’ cassette tape, and is fully posable. It also comes with a small panel of Groot’s information, but it just says, “I am Groot.”

LEGO City Farmers Market Van – 60345

Amazon has reduced the LEGO City Farmers Market Van set by 15% this holiday season. This set contains 310 pieces making up the farmer’s van and an allotment to grow some LEGO fruits and vegetables. The set also comes with three minifigures: the driver, a customer, the farmer, and a troublesome rabbit.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LEGO Friends Sports Center – 41744

Amazon is offering a massive 31% discount on the LEGO Friends Sports Center set this holiday season. This set contains 832 pieces making up the sports complex, including a climbing wall, gym, and playable field that can be changed to feature tennis, soccer, or basketball. Also included are four minifigures of active gymgoers.

LEGO Flower sets on sale at Amazon

Botanical brick fans will be happy to hear even LEGO flower sets are also included in the holiday sale from Amazon.

LEGO Icons Orchid – 10311

LEGO

Say it with flowers with the LEGO Icons Orchid set. With 608 pieces, including the beautiful blooming flowers and a plant pot to house them all inside, Amazon offers an incredible 20% off this set during its holiday season sales event.

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet – 10280

LEGO

Getting a fresh bouquet of flowers in the heart of winter is challenging. Thankfully, Amazon is offering a solution with a saving of 20% on the LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet set during their holiday season sale.

LEGO Flower sets can make for a perfect gift for the older LEGO fan in your life and can greatly brighten up your home with a creative build of plant life.

Lego Icons Succulents – 10309

LEGO

Amazon is offering a 20% discount on the LEGO Icons Succulents set during their holiday season sale. This set contains 771 pieces and a variety of plant life that would look outstanding alongside the other LEGO Flower sets. At 20% off, you’ll know that’s a succulent bargain.

Those are the best LEGO sets included in Amazon’s limited-time holiday season sale. Remember these are limited, and they won’t last long. So, find the best LEGO gifts at a bargain prices while you can before it’s gone.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.