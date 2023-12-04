Walmart offer serious discounts on LEGO during winter rollback sale

Walmart is offering some serious savings on LEGO during their rollback winter sale! There just might be something to be the perfect gift for a great price!

Get ready for the holiday season with Walmart; as the big day approaches, they’re offering massive savings on LEGO Star Wars, Harry Potter, Technic, and even more sets during their winter rollback sale. It is perfect to pick up that perfect gift for the LEGO fan in your life, which is anyone, because everyone loves LEGO.

Article continues after ad

LEGO sets on sale this winter at Walmart

A variety of LEGO sets are included in Walmart’s Winter Rollback sale to increase the odds of finding that perfect gift for a great price this holiday season.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf – 76421

The LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf contains 403 pieces, making up the adorable House Elf, the floating cake, and a book containing the sock that makes Dobby a free Elf. Dobby features articulation in his head, arms, and fingers for great pose-ability. Walmart is offering a discount of $6.99, reducing the price to $28.00.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office – 76402

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Dumbledore’s Office set contains 654 pieces, making up the tower and adventure scene of a young Harry and Hermione. It also features six minifigures of witches and wizards. Walmart is reducing the price of this set by $16.00, bringing the price down to $63.99.

LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide – 42151

The LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide set contains 905 pieces. It makes up the outstanding details of the speed-hungry vehicle, from its gullwing doors to its interior. Walmart is offering a $10.00 saving on this set, bringing this price down to $39.99 during their winter rollback sale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Disney Moana’s Wayfinding Boat – 43210

The LEGO Disney Princess Moana’s Wayfinding Boat contains 321 pieces making up the iconic boat and includes two minifigures of Moana and her mother, Sina. In the set, they’re exploring that old kooky-dook ocean. Walmart is discounting by $7.00 to $27.99. This is such a bargain we’ll expect Walmart to say, “You’re Welcome!”

LEGO Icons Orchid – 10311

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Orchid set contains 608 pieces, making up the beautiful flower and a pot to house it. Walmart is lowering the price of this set by $10.00, down to $39.99, during their rollback sale, making it an excellent gift for that older LEGO enthusiast in your life.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Star Wars sets on sale this winter at Walmart

Even LEGO Star Wars sets from the adventures in a galaxy far, far away aren’t safe from a great deal during Walmart’s rollback winter sale.

LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker – 75337

The LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker contains 1,082 pieces and eight minifigures, including Clone Wars fan-favorite Commander Cody. Walmart is reducing the price of this set from $27.00 to $112.99 during their rollback winter sale.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter – 75325

The LEGO Star Wars Walmart The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter contains 412 pieces and features two minifigures, including the Mandalorian himself and engineer/babysitter Peli Motto. Also included are a BD droid, and Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. Walmart is reducing the price by $12, down to a low price of $47.99, just in time for the holidays.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber – 75347

The LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber Starfighter set contains 625 pieces making up the spaceship and a Gonk Droid as well as three minifigures, including the big man Darth Vader. Walmart is offering a discount of $11.51 reducing the price to a low $52.00 during their rollback winter sale.

Those are all LEGO Sets on sale during Walmart’s rollback winter sale. There are plenty of sets to choose from for the young LEGO fan in your life who may be after that specific set in a series that suits their niche, so take advantage while these offers last.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.