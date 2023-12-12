Best LEGO sets exclusive to the LEGO Store

Here are our picks for the best LEGO sets that you can only pick up directly from the source, the LEGO Store.

As the holiday season approaches all LEGO fans will be racing to get their most wanted sets from the Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and many more lines of LEGO sets that are up for grabs. However, some of the best sets that are on your radar may only be available exclusively through the LEGO Store.

The main advantage of shopping with the official LEGO Store is the LEGO Insiders program, which offers points on all purchases that can be saved up and used for future discounts on purchases or take advantage of their rewards system with cool merchandise and contest opportunities.

Best sets sold exclusively from the LEGO Store

These are our picks for the best LEGO sets being sold exclusively through the LEGO Store. These sets are all rated 18+ for their complex builds so they’ll make a perfect gift for the mature LEGO enthusiast in your life.

LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser – 75367

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser contains 5,374 pieces making up the mighty desk-sized vessel and comes with two minifigures of iconic Clone Wars characters, Admiral Yularen and the heroic Captain Rex, an extremely hard-to-find character. This set is priced at $649.99 and is sold exclusively through the LEGO Store.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower – 76269

The LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower set contains 5,201 pieces making up iconic moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers movies and boasts a massive cast of 31 minifigures. Including Iron Man, Captain America, and pretty much every Avenger you can think of has a part in this set. This set is priced at $499.99 and is sold exclusively through the LEGO Store.

LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell – 10316

The LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell set contains 6,167 pieces making up iconic scenes from Lord of the Rings Fellowship of the Ring. The set comes with 15 minifigures making up the entire fellowship as well as the Elven residents of Rivendell. This set is priced at $499.99 and is sold exclusively through the LEGO Store.

LEGO fans will be happy to learn that the LEGO x Fortnite in-game event collaboration has kicked off and is entertaining fans all over the world. Also LEGO Fortnite sets could be in the works after a recent reveal from Epic Games.

LEGO Natural History Museum

The LEGO Natural History Museum set contains 4,014 pieces, making up two floors of fantastic detail fit for a museum itself. It also includes seven minifigures of museum staff and guests. This set is priced at $299.99, is sold exclusively through the LEGO Store, and would make a great addition to your own LEGO City.

LEGO Icons Lion Knights’ Castle – 10305

The LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle set contains 4,514 pieces, making up the foldable fortress, and is an outstanding tribute to LEGO’s history. The set also includes a massive 22 minifigures making up the knights and common folk. This set is priced at $399.99 and is sold exclusively through the LEGO Store.

LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade – 10323

LEGO

This LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade set is made up of 2,651 pieces and comes with a sole minifigure playing their own, to-scale, PAC-MAN arcade game. This set is not just a great display piece; you can also replicate the movements in the maze with a functioning mechanism. This set is priced at $269.99 and is exclusively sold through the LEGO Store.

LEGO Ideas The Orient Express Train – 21344

Last but not least, we have the LEGO Orient Express train set, containing 2,540 pieces that make up the train locomotive and two cars, one dining and the other a sleeping car, for the eight minifigure passengers to ride comfortably. This set is sold exclusively through the LEGO Store and is priced at $299.99.

Those are our picks of the best LEGO sets that are exclusively sold through the LEGO Store. While they make great gifts for adult LEGO Fans, Young LEGO fans will need to look elsewhere for more age-appropriate sets.

