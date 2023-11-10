Walmart offering all-time low prices on LEGO 2023 Advent Calendars in Black Friday deal

Walmart is offering tremendous deals on their LEGO 2023 Advent Calendars just in time for the countdown to Christmas in December.

LEGO has graced us with their yearly LEGO Advent Calendars in time for the holiday season. In place of chocolate, you’ll find small sets and minifigures until the big day comes.

Walmart is offering amazing discounts on the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, City, Harry Potter, and Friends LEGO 2023 Advent Calendar sets just in time for December.

Each of these calendars contains a variety of minifigures and small builds each day leading up to Christmas day. Again, these aren’t chocolate; please don’t eat them.

Walmart all-time low prices on LEGO Advent Calendars

Christmas still comes to a galaxy far, far away in the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Containing 320 pieces and six minifigures, including Emperor Palpatine in his best ugly Christmas sweater, this set is a bargain for $33.74 (down from $44.99).

Speaking of Star Wars, some retiring LEGO Star Wars sets are selling at an all-time low price. These sets would make the perfect gift for older LEGO fans.

Do superheroes get the holidays off? Regardless, your favorite Avengers gather around the hearth in the LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar. This set contains 243 pieces, seven minifigures, and Walmart is offering a saving of $11.25, bringing $44.99 down to $33.74.

Marvel fans will want to be aware of LEGO’s recent announcement revealing the LEGO Marvel Avengers Tower.

It’s looking like a white Christmas in the wizarding world in the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. This calendar contains six minifigures, 227 pieces, and Walmart offers a magical discount of $16.50, bringing the price down from $44.99 to $28.49.

Walmart deals on non-licensed LEGO Advent Calendars

Moving away from the realms of fantasy is the LEGO City Advent Calendar 2023. With 258 pieces and seven minifigures, including the big man Santa Claus himself, Walmart is offering a great deal for this calendar, down from $34.99 to $26.24.

Younger fans will love the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2023. This calendar contains 231 pieces, two minifigures, and a whole lot of friendly Christmas critters for a very reasonable $25.11 (down from $34.99) from Walmart.

Those are all the deals Walmart is offering on LEGO Advert Calendars for 2023. These offers are tied into Walmart’s Black Friday deal and won’t last forever, so you’d best get these calendars before December 1, or you might end up on the naughty list.

