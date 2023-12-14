Motorola’s Razr Plus foldable phone plummets lowest-ever price at Best Buy

Motorola’s impressive Razr Plus phone is selling with $300 off at Best Buy, making it one of the most affordable foldable phones.

If you fancy getting a new, stylish, foldable phone but do not want to burn a hole in your wallet, consider the new Moto Razr Plus. This excellent clamshell foldable phone is cheaper by a whopping $300 at Best Buy.

Usually, the phone sells for $999, meaning you can get the phone at a discount of 30% on its retail price. However, this seems to be a limited-time discount, and we’re unsure when it might end. So, act fast to grab this incredible deal on the foldable phone.

One of the best foldable

The Moto Razr Plus has an efficient design. It has a large cover display and a massive inner display that folds in half, turning the phone into a compact and highly portable device.

The massive 3.6-inch pOLED outer display helps you respond to messages, answer calls, or check email without flipping the phone open. However, if you feel like showing off your latest acquisition, you can unfurl the large 6.9-inch pOLED display to play games, answer emails, or watch your favorite shows on a large, immersive screen.

Moto Razr foldable phones are a perfect blend of sheer, excellent, modern foldable phones with a sparkle of nostalgia. This modern Moto Razr Plus has extremely powerful internals and looks stunning from the outside as it comes in a couple of hues to choose from– Glacier Blue and Infinite Black.

The Razr Plus has powerful flagship processing and a mighty 8GB of RAM, which means nothing is too demanding for this Android foldable phone.

Like all the finest modern flagships, you’re getting phenomenally versatile cameras, too. Whether snapping friends, family, and holiday scenery or taking brighter, more detailed self-portraits than ever before, the Moto Razr helps capture it all.

