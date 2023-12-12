Walmart introduce snack-based Snuggies: Doritos, Cheetos, Pepsi & more

Walmart have unveiled a brand new line of officially licensed Snuggies featuring popular food snacks available in-store and online.

As the winter season is now in full swing, there’s really nothing that we crave more than settling down in a warm blanket, with a hot cup of cocoa in hand.

It seems that Walmart got the memo, as the store announced that they’d be selling a brand new line of Snuggies for fans to purchase – based on their favorite snacks.

Right now, you can purchase Snuggies featuring patterns inspired by Pepsi, Dorito’s Cheetos, and Mountain Dew.

Customers can pick up their Snuggie both in-store, and online.

People can’t wait to pick up a Walmart-snack Snuggie

In an Instagram post that shared photographs of the new products, fans couldn’t wait to head to their local Walmart to get their hands on one.

“I need that Mountain Dew Code Red one. If they made a Baja Blast one too that would be fire.”

“I would greatly appreciate a Baja Blast Mountain Dew one,” another agreed.

Some, however, wished that there were more varieties added to the line, stating: “The fact that there’s not a Doctor Pepper one is sad.”

“My girl is gonna be p**sed they got Pepsi and not Coke. It’s like eating at Taco Bell all over again,” one user wrote.

These snack-based Snuggies will retail for $19.96 at Walmart throughout the holiday season.

