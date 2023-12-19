The best last-minute gifts for Christmas: LEGO, games, tech & more

Left your Christmas shopping until the last minute? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some great deals and options to ensure things are here for the big day.

While most stores will be stopping shipments for the holiday season, there are still a couple more days before the break. One of the main stores still shipping until December 22 is Amazon. If you take advantage of the free trial for Amazon Prime if you haven’t signed up before, you should get your things before then.

Remember that certain stores like Best Buy and Walmart will still be doing Click and Collect until they shut for the holidays too.

Looking for some suggestions? Of course, you are. That’s why you’re here. Christmas is stressful, so let us take the load off you.

Best Christmas gift ideas for gaming fans

Lucky for you, there’s a tonne of sales for downloadable games at the minute. Don’t worry, we’ve also got deals for physical games as well.

Xbox

Microsoft is running deep discounts on a tonne of games, including some major hitters for 2023. If your special one has an Xbox or PC, this would be the perfect time to delve deep into the sales. These include things like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 being reduced by 30%, or the excellent Resident Evil 4 Remake getting a deep 50% discount.

Modern Warfare 3 being discounted this much this time of year is extremely rare, and a deal we’d recommend anyone take advantage of if they can. While the campaign didn’t seem to hit as well, the meat of things is in the multiplayer, which we said was excellent in our review.

Fortnite & Roblox

Epic Games

For younger fans of Fortnite and Roblox, there’s nothing better than gifting them some V-Bucks and Robux to spend on their favorite game. It also saves the parents’ credit cards from racking up extortionate fees. These come as a code that you can then send or write out on the Christmas card.

PlayStation

Sony

For those PS4 and PS5, if you don’t want to wait on the delivery for a physical game, why not just give them a gift card? Give the gift of freedom of choice this year, but try to point in the way of some high-quality games if you can.

PlayStation is running its own sale, similar to Microsoft’s Xbox deals, so they’ll not be missing out on some killer offers.

The PS5 bundle with Spider-Man is also available for pick up and delivery before December 22 from Best Buy:

PC & Steam Deck

Newegg, Pexels

On PC, of course, it’s got to be some downloads. While Steam gift cards are great, there’s almost always a bevy of sales happening across the web. We’d recommend looking into Humble Bundle, Gamebillet, and Fanatical, as well as Green Man Gaming. All these sites offer some excellent deals year-round, and Christmas time is no different.

Nintendo

Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can seek similar deals for the handheld console. We’d recommend some of the latest titles from Nintendo, including Super Mario Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These games are both deep enough for hardcore players to get lost in, but also, easy enough to grasp for everyone too.

Top figures & Funko Pops for Christmas

Figures aren’t just for Christmas. From the slew of anime figures for your precious nerds to Funko Pops for the collector, there’s a bounty of choice. While we’ve seen some excellent ones up for preorder, you can gift a preorder… or can you? No, you can’t. That’d be cruel.

However, these figures we recommend should bring some much-needed spice of life to your loved one’s collections.

Anime figures

Non-anime Figures

Funko Pops

A lot of these Funkos have been dropped in price for the holiday season, which we’ve collated below:

Last-minute LEGO gifts for the Christmas holidays

LEGO

LEGO is massive with everyone these days. There’s also a tonne to look at and buy. While ordering from LEGO direct would give you access to the VIP points, it might not get here till the end of the year. So, Amazon it is!

Thankfully, Amazon is running deals on almost every LEGO set on the site. Everything from Star Wars, Marvel, and classic additions has been reduced. Who doesn’t love LEGO? Plus, with a lot of the sale items being retired from shelves altogether next year, it could be the last chance to grab some killer gifts.

Best tech gifts for Christmas

A little more pricey than the others on offer here, but who doesn’t love unwrapping something new? Our favorite pieces of tech for Christmas range from cameras, to even the more “boring” things like SD cards and storage.

While the tech team has its recommendations you should check out, here are some excellent options for those last-minute buys.

Movie & TV deals for the holidays: Amazon Prime, Paramount+ & more

Warner Bros.

Do you know what’s excellent during Christmas? Catching up on a tonne of movies you might have missed during the year. Between Netflix, Prime, and Disney+, it can be hard to choose where to start.

However, Amazon Prime does do some killer deals for the holidays. These include movies discounted super low on a rental basis (they’ll expire 24 hours after you watch them), but you also have a massive selection of physical media too.

Here are some of our top recommendations to dig into with the family this Christmas, just after that delicious dinner meal:

Board & trading card game last-minute gift ideas for Christmas

Who doesn’t love sitting around over the holiday season and relaxing with a good board game? As long as it’s not Monopoly, it’s safe to assume that things won’t devolve into a fight.

Magic: The Gathering

If there’s one thing Magic: The Gathering (MTG) fans love, it’s more cards. With developers Wizards of the Coast branching out into releasing more “collector” items, it can be daunting with high prices. That’s why we’re recommending the Aftermath Collector booster box.

It’s been reduced by a ridiculous 68% and offers some great cards for MTG’s Commander format. With its limited assortment of cards, the booster box should also let them grab almost every card available.

Pokemon TCG

The Pokemon Company

Got a Pokemon fan? The Pokemon Trading Card Game’s (PTCG) Elite Trainer Boxes aren’t just excellent boosts to the collection but offer some valuable storage for budding players.

A recent special set, Scarlet & Violet 151, has been reduced by 24%. This is similar to the MTG Aftermath box, in that it’s a special set with a unique offering. It brings all 151 original Pokemon in new cards for the game with a random chance at them in the 9 included booster packs. There are also extra bits for playing the game, like dice.

Warhammer & Warhammer 40K

Meanwhile, your favorite Warhammer fan might be in need of some paints and units. Take a look below for some of our top recommendations to keep them busy during the Winter:

Traditional board games

Though, these games are great and all, but, what about some “true” board games? Well, lucky for you, Amazon has some neat discounts on classics and ones you might never have considered.