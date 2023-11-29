Best LEGO deals in Walmart’s Winter Sale: LEGO Star Wars, Marvel & more

Walmart offers some great savings on Marvel, Star Wars, Minecraft, and Harry Potter LEGO sets just in time for the holiday season.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us but that doesn’t mean Walmart is done with offering great savings on fantastic LEGO sets to give as gifts this holiday season.

LEGO isn’t just for the little ones, you may find something for the older LEGO enthusiast in your life in this sale down to a very affordable price.

The best LEGO sets in Walmart’s Winter Sale

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster – 76210

Starting big is the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster, clocking in at 52cm tall with 4,049 pieces. This set also features a partially suited-up Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, and comes with a nameplate containing details about the enormous Hulkbuster. You can save $224.99 on this set this winter, bringing the price down to a low of $325.00.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Compound Battle – 76131

Continuing with the marvelous superheroes of Marvel, Thanos has come to cause trouble at the Avengers Compound. This set contains 699 pieces and features six Minifigures. Walmart is lowering the price $14.00 to $125.99 for their winter sale event.

LEGO Harry Potter 12 Grimmauld Place – 76408

Assemble the Order of the Phoenix to 12 Grimmauld Place in this fantastic LEGO Harry Potter set. This set contains 1,083 pieces, a cast of nine Minifigures it also features a mechanism that physically hides the secret headquarters of the order. Walmart is reducing the price by $20, down to $100.00, during their winter sales event.

LEGO Minecraft The Red Barn – 21187

Enjoy the relaxing farming side of Minecraft in the LEGO Minecraft The Red Barn set. This set contains 799 pieces making up the barn and local critters as well as two minifigures. Walmart is dropping the price of this set by $10 to $80 in their winter sale.

Those are our best picks for the majority of the best LEGO deals Walmart has to offer in their winter sale but what about something for fans who like things a bit more spacey?

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

LEGO Star Wars sets in Walmart’s Winter Sale

Build the adventures from a galaxy far, far away in LEGO Star Wars are also joining the festivities in Walmart’s winter sales.

LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker – 75337

Take out those battle droids with the AT-TE Walker, containing 1,082 pieces and a brigade of eight minifigures, including fan-favorite Commander Cody. For their winter sale event, Walmart is lowering the price by $27.00 to $112.99.

LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber Starfighter – 75347

Blast away those filthy rebels with the LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber set containing 625 pieces and three minifigures, including Darth Vader himself. Walmart is reducing the price of this set by $11.51 down to $52.00 for their winter sale event.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter 75325

Ride in speed and style with the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter. This set contains 412 pieces and two minifigures: the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. Walmart is reducing this set by $12.00 down to $47.99 during their winter sale event.

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet – 75349

Recreate the helmet of one of the greatest heroes of the Clone Wars in the LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex helmet, a great set to display. This set contains 854 pieces making up the details of Rex’s iconic helmet. It is reduced by $14.00 down to $55.99 during Walmart’s winter sale event.

Okay, that’s really all of our picks for the best deals on LEGO sets during Walmart’s winter sale event

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.