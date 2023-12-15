Save $100 on M1 iPad Air with this festive deal at Amazon

M1 iPad Air is available on Amazon with a $100 discount. This is your golden opportunity to save big on the powerful Apple slate.

The festive season is here and so are the deals on your favorite electronics. There are already solid discounts on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Moto Razr Plus but if you’re leaning towards an iPad, Amazon has got you covered. The e-commerce giant is offering a sweet $100 discount on the M1-powered iPad Air, bringing its price to the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Launched in 2022, the M1 iPad Air brings powerful specs and a sleek build. It comes with an all-day battery life, supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and packs a 12MP camera on the back. The Liquid Retina display on the tablet is great for viewing content. The deal won’t last forever, so you might have to hurry up.

M1 iPad Air is sleek yet powerful

The $100 discount applies to both Wi-Fi and cellular variants of the M1 iPad Air. You can get the tablet with either 64GB or 256GB of storage and in five color options— Blue, Purple, Starlight, Space Gray, and Pink.

M1 iPad Air is a power-packed tablet. The M1 chip inside the tablet also powers Apple’s top-of-the-line MacBooks. It can handle whatever tasks you throw at, be it video editing or gaming. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD on the device makes sure you can view your favorite content with ease.

You also get a decent camera setup on the iPad with fast Wi-Fi connectivity. The battery on the tablet is rated to last all day. Overall, the M1 iPad Air is a solid tablet and it becomes even more tempting with the Amazon discount.

