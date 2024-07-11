Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi: Leaks & everything we know

Qingyi is an upcoming Zenless Zone Zero character that will be released in a future update, so here’s everything we know – including her leaked element, abilities, and gameplay.

While Zenless Zone Zero players are currently busy claiming their 100 free pulls and rolling on the Ellen banner, that hasn’t stopped the 1.1 leaks from pouring in.

New information surrounding the release of Qingyi and Jane Doe has surfaced, giving Proxies a sneak peek before their official release.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about Qingyi – including her Attribute, rating, and abilities.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Qingyi.

However, leakers believe she will make her debut in the 1.1 update alongside Jane Doe and Seth. The 1.1 update is speculated to go live on August 14, which is in line with the current banner cycle.

Qingyi details

HoYoverse Qingyi is an incredibly agile character in ZZZ.

Qingyi is a member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, the faction in charge of keeping New Eridu’s streets safe. She famously appeared alongside Jane Doe, Seth Lowell, and Zhu Yuan in the ZZZ release trailer.

While the devs have yet to reveal her element, leakers have found that Qingyi is an S-rank Electric character who uses her extendable nunchucks to deliver shocking surprises to her enemies.

During the clip, we can see how Qingyi delivers highly mobile AoE attacks, suggesting she’ll rely on her agility to outmaneuver her foes.

Qingyi’s abilities

Renowned Zenless Zone Zero leaker, Mero, has revealed Qingyi’s kit before her official release, giving us an early look at how she will play. It’s important to note, that Qingyi’s leaked kit is subject to change so bear this mind when reading:

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION One Attack Perform up to four strikes forward, causing physical damage and electrical damage. During the third attack, continuously tap to maintain the combo and keep striking the enemy. During this period, launching [Dodge] will not interrupt the combo of [Normal Attack]. During the third attack, stopping tapping will interrupt the combo and automatically connect to the fourth attack. After the combo exceeds a certain time, the fourth attack will be strengthened. Drunken Flower Cloud Long press to launch: Launch a charge attack forward, causing electricity damage. The anti-interruption level is increased during the activation of the move. Flashover When Qing Yi launches a move to cause electrical damage, [Flashover Voltage] will accumulate. When [Flashover Voltage] accumulates to 75%, Qing Yi will enter the [Flashover] state. When launching [Normal Attack: Drunken Flowers, Moon and Clouds], Qing Yi will consume all [Flashover Voltage] and exit the [Flashover] state. For every 1% of [Flashover Voltage] consumed that exceeds 75%, the damage/imbalance value caused by this move will be increased by an additional 1%/0.6%. [Normal Attack: Drunken Flowers, Moon and Clouds] itself does not accumulate [Flashover Voltage]. Drunken Flower Moon Cloud In the [Flashover] state, long press to launch: Launch five consecutive forward charge attacks, followed by a finishing blow, causing a large amount of electric damage. Release during the move to launch the finishing blow in advance. Launching the finishing blow when the character is about to be attacked can trigger [Extreme Dodge], and directly apply (CAL: 5+5,1,2} layers of [Core Passive: Qianqiu Sui] ‘s [Bound] when the move hits the enemy. The anti-interruption level during the charge attack is increased, and the finishing blow has an invincible effect during the launch.

Dodge

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Passing Wild Geese Tap to activate: A quick dash and dodge – the player will be invincible during the activation of the move. Break While dodging, tap to initiate: Dash forward and then launch an upward attack, dealing physical damage. Endless After triggering [Extreme Dodge], tap to start: Leap into the air and then launch a falling attack, causing electricity damage. You will be invincible during the activation of the move.

Assist

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Feng Ru Song When the front character is knocked into the air, tap to start: Leap into the air and then launch a falling attack, causing electric damage. The move has an invincible effect during activation. Icing on the Cake When the front character is about to be attacked, tap to activate: Parry the enemy’s attack and accumulate a large amount of imbalance value. The move has an invincible effect during activation. Qingjiangyin After launching [Parry Support], tap to launch: Rapidly charge forward and inject electrical energy into the ground, then pull it up to cause an explosion, causing electrical damage. You are invincible during the launch of this move.

Special Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Daytime Jintang Tap to activate: Quickly thrust forward, then launch a downward attack, causing electricity damage. The resistance to interruption level is increased during the activation of the move. Moon Begonia When you have enough energy, press to Quickly thrust forward and then leap into the air, turn around and hit, then launch a powerful downward attack, causing a lot of electric damage. When jumping into the air, long press to consume extra energy and increase the number of attacks of the turn and hit. You have an invincible effect during the activation of the move.

Chain Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Taiping Ling When [Combined Skill] is triggered, select the corresponding character to initiate: Launch powerful continuous strikes to a large area in front, causing a large amount of electric damage. The move has an invincible effect during activation. Eight Sounds of Ganzhou When the noise level reaches [Extreme], tap to ( activate: Launch a powerful series of strikes to a large area in front, followed by a final strike, causing a large amount of electric damage. The move has an invincible effect during activation.

Core Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Qianqiu Sui When Qing Yi launches the finishing blow in [Normal Attack: Drunken Flowers, Moon and Clouds] and hits the enemy, 5 layers of [Bind] will be applied to the enemy, with a maximum of 20 layers. Each layer of [Bind] can increase the target’s imbalance

vulnerability multiplier by 2%; each time a charge attack is launched in [Normal Attack: Drunken Flowers, Moon and Clouds], the finishing blow will apply an additional layer of [Bind]; when the target recovers from the imbalance state, the corresponding [Bind] layer is reset. Yangguan Triple Triggered when there is a [Force Attack] character or a character of the same camp as your own in the team: The imbalance value caused by [Normal Attack] increases by 20%, in addition, if Qingyi’s impact power is higher than 120 points, each point of impact power will increase its own attack power by 6 points. In this way, its attack power can be increased by up to 600 points.

Lv. 1

