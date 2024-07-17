Seth Lowell is an upcoming Zenless Zone Zero character that will be released in a future update, so here’s everything we know – including their leaked element, abilities, and gameplay.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 leaks continue to appear, revealing details about future banner characters like Jane Doe and Qingyi. However, this time leakers have turned their attention towards Seth Lowell, another member of the the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

If you’re looking to save your hard-earned Polychromes for Seth’s release, or just wish to know more about the upcoming A-rank character, then our hub has you covered. Without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about Seth Lowell’s abilities, gameplay, and Attribute.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Seth Lowell.

However, leakers believe he will make his debut in the 1.1 update alongside Jane Doe and Qingyi. The 1.1 update is speculated to go live on August 14, which is in line with the current banner cycle.

Details

HoYoverse Seth Lowell is an upcoming Electric character.

According to Zenless Zone Zero leaks, Seth is an Electric Defense character who can keep his team safe with deadly parries. His charged attacks also send out high amounts of electrical energy, which damage all nearby enemies.

Seth is also a member of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team, joining the likes of Jane Doe, Qingyi, and Zhu Yuan. HoYoverse will likely provide more details once we get close to his release, so be sure to check back here regularly.

Abilities

Reliable Zenless Zone Zero leaker, Mero, has revealed Seth’s entire kit, giving players an early look at how he will play and function in-game. As with any ZZZ leaks, the details below could change between now and his eventual release.

Basic Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Thunder Strike Tap to activate: Attack forward in up to four stages, dealing physical and electrical damage. Thunder Strike – Electric shock When [Spirit] is higher than 75%, long press to activate: Consume [Spirit] to launch continuous attacks forward, followed by a final blow, causing electric damage. When the final blow hits the enemy, it will trigger the [Quick Support] of the previous character in the team; The anti-interruption level is increased during the activation of the move.

Dodge

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Obstacle Avoidance Tap to activate: A quick dash and dodge; the player will be invincible during the activation of the move. Lightning Strike While dodging, tap to initiate a forward shield charge, dealing physical damage. Dodge and counterattack: defense as offense After triggering [Extreme Dodge], tap to start: Perform a quick jump attack, causing electric damage; After the move is activated, long press to release [Enhanced Special Skill: Lightning Shield Charge-High Voltage] to shorten the charging time; You have an invincible effect during the activation of the move.

Assist

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Military Support When the front character is knocked away, tap to start: Perform a quick jump attack, causing electric damage; After the move is activated, long press to release [Enhanced Special Skill: Lightning Shield Charge-High Voltage] to shorten the charging time; You have an invincible effect during the move. Thunder Shield When the front character is about to be attacked, tap to activate: Parry the enemy’s attack and accumulate a large amount of imbalance value; The move has an invincible effect during activation. Law and Order After launching [Parry Support], tap to launch: Launch a thrust attack forward, followed by two sweep attacks in front, causing electric damage. When the move hits the enemy, it will trigger the [Quick Support] of the previous character in the team; The move has an invincible effect during activation.

Special Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Lightning Shield Charge Tap to activate: Launch two shield strikes forward, dealing electricity damage; The resistance to interruption level is increased during the activation of the move. Lightning Shield Charge –

High Volt When the energy is sufficient, press to start: Launch a series of slashes forward, causing a large amount of electric damage; Long press to charge. After charging, Seth will rush forward and launch a high-level series of slashes, causing a large amount of

electric damage. If you release to attack at the moment of charging, it will trigger the perfect charge, causing the move to cause higher damage and imbalance value; When the move is launched, it will accumulate 75% [Spirit] for itself; During the charging

period of the move, the anti-interruption level is increased, and the damage received is reduced by 40%; There is an invincible effect during the continuous slashing period.

Chain Attack

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Final Sanction When the [Combined Skill] is triggered, select the corresponding character to initiate: Continuous attacks forward, causing a large amount of electric damage and accumulating a certain amount of [Spirit]; After the move is activated, long press to release [Enhanced Special Skill: Electric Shield Charge-High Voltage] to shorten the charging time; The move has an invincible effect during activation. Justice Will Prevail When the noise level reaches [Extreme], tap to start: Perform continuous upward attacks forward, followed by a finishing blow, causing a large amount of electric damage and accumulating a certain amount of [Spirit]; After the move is activated, long press to release [Enhanced Special Skill: Lightning Shield Charge-High Voltage] to shorten the charging time; The move has an invincible effect during activation.

Core Skill

ABILITY NAME DESCRIPTION Warden Core Passive: Warden When launching [Enhanced Special: Lightning Shield Rush – High Volt] or triggering a teammate’s [Quick Support], a shield [Stonewall Shield] equal to 40% of Seth’s attack power will be provided to yourself or your teammates, which lasts for 25 seconds and can be triggered at most once within 10 seconds. At the same time, the character with [Stonewall Shield] gains 50 points of abnormal mastery. High-spirited Triggered when there is a character with the same attributes or camp as yourself in the team: When the final blow of [Normal Attack: Thunder Strike – Electric Shock] hits the enemy, the enemy’s accumulated resistance of all attributes will be reduced by 20% for

20 seconds. Lv. 1

Now that you know about Seth Lowell, be sure to check out leaks for his companions Jane Doe and Qingyi. There have also been new details surrounding the upcoming Virtual Idol faction, which you can read about here.