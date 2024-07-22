Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update: Everything we know

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update is right around the corner, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming banner characters and when you can expect to see them in-game.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 leaks have appeared online, giving players an early look at several upcoming characters. Headlining this update are the two new S-rank units: Qingyi and Jane Doe.

There’s also the debut of Seth Lowell, an A-rank Defence character, and the return of some familiar faces. So, if you’re looking to prepare your Polychromes for the upcoming banner or just want to know what to expect when the 1.1 update goes live, then here’s everything you need to know.

No, HoYoverse has not revealed any details regarding the 1.1 release date.

However, given the way HoYoverse has previously released updates, it’s safe to speculate that the 1.1 update will go live on August 14 and run until September 4.

This would mean Phase 2 would be released on September 4 and run until 25 September. As always, this is just speculation and HoYoverse could make adjustments so we’ll update this section when official details are revealed.

Banners

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 will include three new characters.

According to a renowned Zenless Zone Zero leaker, the Verison 1.1 banners will include the following characters:

Phase One – August 14 – September 4

Qingyi (S-rank)

(S-rank) Anby (A-rank)

(A-rank) Billy (A-rank)

Phase Two – September 4 – September 25

It’s important to note that the Bangboo and W-Engine banners will also be refreshed, giving you new items to acquire. We’ll update this section once this information becomes available, so be sure to check back here regularly.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 characters

Qingyi and Jane Doe are the two new S-rank characters making their debut in the ZZZ 1.1 update. Both characters are members of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team – a faction within New Eridu.

While the devs have yet to reveal their element, leakers have found that Qingyi is an S-rank Electric character who uses her extendable nunchucks to deliver shocking surprises to her enemies.

Meanwhile, Jane Doe is a Physical Anomaly character who uses lightning-fast kicks and tail attacks to overwhelm those who get in her way.

Seth Lowell is an Electric Defense character who keeps his team safe with deadly parries, while his electric charged attacks damage all nearby enemies.

While you wait for the 1.1 update to drop, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero Virtual Idol faction hub and event schedule guide.