Zenless Zone Zero Virtual Idols are an upcoming faction that will be released in a future update. So, here’s everything we currently know about its three members – including official artwork and more.

The world of Zenless Zone Zero is brimming with colorful characters and fearsome factions. However, one of the most eagerly-anticipated factions is that of the Virtual Idols, a group that aims to wow fans with their upbeat songs and killer moves.

So, if you’re looking to save your Polychromes for future banner characters or just want to know more about the Virtual Idol faction then we have you covered.

Article continues after ad

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any details regarding the Virtual Idol faction’s release date.

However, the 1.1 update is speculated to go live on August 14 and appears to focus on Jane Doe and Qingyi – members of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. So, the Virtual Idols will likely appear sometime after this update.

Article continues after ad

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when further details are released.

Zenless Zone Zero Virtual Idol faction details

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero will be getting a Virtual Idol faction.

Back on May 14, 2024, HoYoverse officially revealed details about the new Virtual Idol faction that will be coming to the game. The developers announced this news on the official Zenless Zone Zero BiliBili account, where they addressed the leaks and gave descriptions of the idols and their role within ZZZ.

Article continues after ad

“After completing the final design of the three idols, we plan to introduce them to everyone by building real virtual idols,” wrote HoYoverse. “At that time, the little idols will personally participate in the live broadcast of the Zenless Zone Zero, and we will also launch more related projects such as character songs around them. We are confident that the little idols will welcome everyone in the best state.”

Zenless Zone Zero Virtual Idol faction members









While the names, Attributes, and abilities of the Virtual Idol faction remain unknown, the devs did note that the group is made up of the following characters:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A lead singer who wants to ignite everyone’s enthusiasm with his singing.

An artist who is born to be the focus of the stage.

A creator with delicate emotions and great talent.

We’ve attached the official Virtual Idol faction member concept art above, so be sure to check them out to see what each member looks like before they make their in-game debut. If you’re looking to save some Polychromes for these upcoming characters, then check out our Zenless Zone Zero codes hub.