Best Rina Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Rina is a superb S-rank Support option for anyone’s team in Zenless Zone Zero. If you’re looking to build her, you can find all her best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more here.

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s latest gacha game, joining the ranks of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. Unlike 4-star and 5-star characters, ZZZ has S-rank and A-rank agents available to pull from banners.

Ellen marks the S-rank headliner for the game’s first limited banner and will be featured until July 23, 2024. But, she isn’t the only S-rank worth rolling for.

If you’ve got your eye on other units, keep reading to learn how to maximize Rina’s potential with her best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more.

Article continues after ad

Rina abilities in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

Basic Attack

Basic Attack – Whack the Dimwit Press Basic Attack to activate. Order Drusilla and Anastella to attack up to 4 times, dealing Physical DMG and Electric DMG. Performing other actions with Rina during Drusilla and Anastella’s attacks will not interrupt Rina’s Basic Attack combo count.

Basic Attack – Shoo the Fool Hold Basic Attack or Special Attack to activate. Calls back Drusilla and Anastella to swing them around for a ranged attack, dealing Electric DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.



Dodge

Dodge – Dress Adjustment. Press Dodge to activate. A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

– Dash Attack – Sudden Surprise Press Basic Attack during a dodge to activate. Order Drusilla and Anastella to execute a piercing attack, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Bangboo Callback Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate. Order Drusilla and Anastella to spin forward and trigger an explosion, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Assist

Reactive Assist – Duple Meter Allemande When the character on field is launched, press Perfect Assist to activate. Order Drusilla and Anastella to spin forward and trigger an explosion, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Evasive Assist – Triple Meter Courante When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Perfect Assist to activate. Dodges the enemy’s attack and activates the Vital View. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Quadruple Meter Gavotte Press Special Attack after an Evasive Assist to trigger. Order Drusilla and Anastella to push forward and generate an electrical vortex, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.



Special Attack

Special Attack – Beat the Blockhead Press Special Attack to activate. Order Anastella to execute a falling attack, dealing Electric DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Dimwit Disappearing Trick When Rina has enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate. Order Anastella to execute multiple falling attacks, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. A Reactive Assist is triggered when this skill hits an enemy.



Chain Attack

Chain Attack – Code of Conduct When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Order Drusilla and Anastella to push forward and generate a ball-shaped electrical field that deals massive Electric DMG. During this skill, Drusilla and Anastella are unable to perform Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, Special Attacks, and EX Special Attacks, but can be recalled to Rina’s side through Basic Attack – Shoo the Fool. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. A Reactive Assist is triggered when this skill hits an enemy.

Ultimate – The Queen’s Attendants When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate. Order Drusilla and Anastella to spin forward and deal massive Electric DMG. During this skill, Drusilla and Anastella are unable to perform Basic Attacks, Dash Attacks, Special Attacks, and EX Special Attacks, but can be recalled to Rina’s side through Basic Attack – Shoo the Fool. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. A Reactive Assist is triggered when this skill hits an enemy.



Core Skill

Core Passive – Mini Destruction Partner When ordering Drusilla or Anastella to attack, other squad members’ PEN Ratio increases together with Rina’s, by 25% + 8% of Rina’s PEN Ratio, up to 35%. The effect ends when both Drusilla and Anastella return to Rina.

Additional Ability – Banquet of Perfection When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction:

Increases the duration of Shock inflicted on enemies by any character by 3s. When Shocked enemies are on the field, all squad members’ Electric DMG increases by 15%.



Core Skill Enhancements

A Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

B Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

C Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

D Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

E Penetration Ratio increases by 4.8%, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.

F Base attack increases by 25, Mini Destruction Partner skill level +1.



Mindscape Cinema

Mindscape Cinema is similar to Genshin Impact’s constellation system in that the more copies you pull of each character, the more buffs you receive. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Rina:

Article continues after ad

Dance Duet (MC1) : After being sent out to launch an attack, Drusilla and Anastella stay in place for an additional 5.5 seconds before returning to Rina. The buff gained from Core Passive: Mini Destruction Partner for characters within 10m is increased to 130%.

: After being sent out to launch an attack, Drusilla and Anastella stay in place for an additional 5.5 seconds before returning to Rina. The buff gained from Core Passive: Mini Destruction Partner for characters within 10m is increased to 130%. Master’s Paragon (MC2) : Upon entering combat or switching in, Rina’s damage increases by 15% for 12 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 18 seconds.

: Upon entering combat or switching in, Rina’s damage increases by 15% for 12 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 18 seconds. Head Maid’s Specialty (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Needle and Hammer (MC4) : Rina’s Energy Regen increases by 0.5 per second when both Drusilla and Anastella are deployed. The effect ends when Drusilla or Anastella return to Rina.

: Rina’s Energy Regen increases by 0.5 per second when both Drusilla and Anastella are deployed. The effect ends when Drusilla or Anastella return to Rina. Head Maid Perfectionist (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Stormy Night’s Fright (MC6): When an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate hits an enemy, the entire squad’s Electric Damage is increased by 15% for eight seconds.

Best W-Engines for Rina in Zenless Zone Zero

The best W-Engine for Rina is the S-rank Weeping Cradle. This W-Engine increases Energy Regeneration by 0.6 per second if the equipped if off-field. It can also provide DMG buffs after Rina attacks an opponent.

An excellent A-rank W-engine alternative for Rina is Unfettered Game Ball. If Rina triggers an Attribute Counter effect, the entire team’s CRIT Rate against a struck enemy will increase by 12% for 12 seconds.

Article continues after ad

W-Engine Details Weeping Cradle While off-field, Energy Regen increases by 0.6/s. Attacks from the equipper enhance the squad’s DMG against a struck target by 10% for 3 seconds. During this period, this effect is further increased by 1.7% every 0.5s, up to a maximum additional increase of 10.2%.



Repeated triggers only refresh its duration without refreshing the DMG increase effect. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.

Unfettered Game Ball Whenever the equipper’s attack triggers an Attribute Counter effect, all squad members’ CRIT Rate against the struck enemy increases by 12% for 12s. Passive effects of the same name do not stack.



Best Drive Disc for Rina in Zenless Zone Zero

The best Drive Disc for Rina in Zenless Zero is Freedom Blues. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Set Bonus

Freedom Blues 2-piece: Increases Anomaly Proficiency by 30.

4-piece: When an EX Special Attack hits an enemy, reduce the target’s Anomaly Buildup RES to the equipper’s Attribute by 35% for 8s. This effect does not stack with others of the same attribute.

For the final two spots, we recommend using Swing Jazz for Rina. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is found below:

Set Set Bonus

Swing Jazz 2-piece: Energy Regen increases by 20%.

Rina promotion and skill enhancement materials

Promotion

You will need to farm Basic Support Certification Seal, Advanced Support Certification Seal, and Ruler Certification Seal for Rina. Here is the exact number of required materials:

x4 Basic Support Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Support Certification Seal

x30 Ruler Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

Skill Enhancement Materials

Rina in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Shock Chip, Advanced Shock Chip, Specialized Shock Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Finale Dance Shoes, and Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance. The exact number of required materials is below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Destructive Advance x60

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

Rina pros and cons in Zenless Zone Zero

Pros Cons Can provide the whole team with PEN Ratio buffs Bangboos are a requirement for Rina’s kit to work properly Rina’s dodges have a wide field to effectively dodge enemy attacks

Best Rina team comp in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

The best place for Rina to excel is on a team focused on the Shock reaction. Therefore, we recommend Grace and Anton as teammates to better apply Shock onto enemies. Additionally, Anton can deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with Shock.

Finally, we suggest using Plugboo as your Bangboo based on the number of party members with the Electric attribute. With two or more Electric characters, Bangboo Chain Attack inflicts 100% more Anomaly Buildup.

Zenless Zone Zero Rina trailer

On June 20, Zenless Zone Zero posted Rina’s character demo on its official YouTube channel. You can watch the video below:

For more coverage of HoYoverse’s latest gacha game, read our guides for Zenless Zero codes and controller support. You can also check out our build guides for Grace and Lycaon.